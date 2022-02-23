Sony finally reveals the design of the PlayStation VR2

At CES 2022, Sony confirmed that its next-generation VR headset would be called the PlayStation VR2. However, the company didn’t give us a glimpse of the headset at the time. That changes today as Sony has now officially revealed the design of the PlayStation VR2.

The PlayStation VR2’s design complements the PlayStation 5, featuring a familiar black and white color scheme. The headset has a similar orb look as the PS VR2 controllers that were revealed last month. Sony says the orb shape represents the 360-degree view the user will experience when they put on the headset and enter the VR world. The headset has a white shell, four front-facing cameras, and a simple headband that’s easy to adjust. The new model retains some of the elements of the original PS VR. For example, you’ll find that the stereo headphone jack is still in the same place, and you can still move the scope area closer or further away from your face.

“When our design team created the PS5 console, they also had the next generation VR headset in mind so you’ll notice some similarities in the look and feel. The PS5 console has flat edges as it is meant to be displayed on a flat surface, while there was more emphasis on adding roundness to the design of PS VR2 headset since it is meant to have constant human contact,” wrote Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience.

Sony has also integrated a new vent design on the Play Station VR2 to let the air out and avoid lens fogging during the gameplay.

To recall, the PlayStation VR2 offers a 4K HDR OLED display with a 110-degree field-of-view and a 90Hz/120Hz refresh rate. The headset has four built-in cameras for tracking movements. It also comes with new sensory features like Eye Tracking, headset feedback, and 3D audio for a more immersive VR experience.

Sony still hasn’t confirmed when it plans to officially launch the new headset. With GDC 2022 right around the corner, it’s possible the company may reveal pricing and availability details at the event.

Source: PlayStation Blog