Sony announces three new games coming to PlayStation Now this April

It’s that time of the month again. Sony has announced the next set of games that will be available to PlayStation Now subscribers. Three new games will be available starting today, April 6. Announced via the official PlayStation blog, players will get access to Marvel’s Avengers, Borderlands 3, and The Long Dark.

For the unacquainted, PS Now is Sony’s primarily cloud-based streaming platform, where players can get access to new PS4, PS3, and PS2 games that are updated every month. Unlike a PS Plus subscription, PS Now allows you to play most of its games by streaming them instead of downloading and storing them on the physical disk space (though some titles can be downloaded for offline play).

Marvel’s Avengers will be available until July 5, while Borderlands 3 will stick around on the service until September 29. As for The Long Dark, there is no confirmed date when the game will be making its exit.

Expect the PS4 version of Marvel’s Avengers to be offered to PS Now subscribers, including the game’s campaign and co-op gameplay. There is no confirmation whether the first two DLC packs for Kate Bishop and Hawkeye will be included.

Award-winning role-playing action game Borderlands 3 will include online and split-screen co-op regardless of the players’ level or mission progress.

The Long Dark is a fairly old first-person survival horror game where you play the role of a crash-landed bush pilot Will Mackenzie who has to survive the icy Canadian wilderness after a geomagnetic regional storm disaster.

Sony has also announced a free 7-day trial for its PlayStation Now subscription service that will be available starting April 7. Opting for the trial will give you access to all previously released PS4, PS3, and PS2 games, along with the newly announced additions. The service costs $9.99 per month, $24.99 for three months, and $59.99 for the entire year.