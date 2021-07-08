Sony continues PS5 domination in India with 12th July restock

Indian retailers today confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order in the region starting July 12. Sony’s latest console has been in high demand since its launch last year, and the company has been having a tough time keeping it in stock. So, if you’ve not been able to get your hands on a shiny new PS5 in the last few months, this may be your chance.

The Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders will go live on Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and Sony’s store at 12MP on July 12. Vijay Sales has confirmed to us that both models of the PS5 will be available for purchase, but you’ll have to act quickly as the console is expected to fly off the shelves in mere seconds.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is a generational leap into the future of gaming

As we’ve pointed out in our previous PlayStation 5 restock guide, here are a couple of things you can do beforehand to make sure you have the best chance to get your hands on a PS5:

Make sure you have an account on all the stores mentioned above and all your payment details are updated. This will help you save several minutes while making the purchase.

Start refreshing the product page a few minutes before the listing goes live. This will ensure that you see the listing at the exact second it goes live.

Use Ctrl+F5 to refresh the listing, instead of just F5, to make sure that the browser doesn’t pull store information from the cache.

If possible, access the store on a computer instead of your phone.

To help you save some more time, we’ve curated all the store links below. Make sure you bookmark this page so that you have the best chance of getting the PS5 this time around.

PlayStation 5 Store Links

If you already have a PlayStation 5 and you’re looking to buy a second controller, follow the link below to get one right away!