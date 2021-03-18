Sony gives a preview of its next-gen VR controllers for the PlayStation 5

With the launch of the PlayStation 5, Sony brought a variety of accessories including the DualSense controller charging station, Pulse 3D wireless headset, a media remote controller, and an HD camera. Today the company is adding a new accessory, something that has been missing from the lineup.

The new VR controllers for the PS5 have an orb-shaped design that offers more freedom and control. These also feature adaptive triggers that we saw on the new DualSense controller. These triggers add tension when pressed, and it seems that Sony wants to offer a similar experience. The new VR controllers also come with haptic feedback that has been customized for its form factor, so you get an immersive experience.

Sony is also introducing finger touch detection where it can detect your fingers without having to press areas where you rest your thumb, index, or middle fingers. This apparently helps the user make more natural gestures with their hands during gameplay. These controllers can be tracked by the PS VR headset using a tracking ring across the bottom of the controller.

What’s interesting, apart from their weird shape, is how Sony has laid out the buttons and analog sticks. The left controller features an analog stick, the triangle and square buttons, a “grip” button (L1), trigger button (L2), and Create button. The Right controller comes with the second analog stick, the cross and circle buttons, a “grip” button (R1), trigger button (R2), and Options button. Sony says that the “grip” button can be used to pick up in-game objects.

“We’re thrilled with the controller we developed, but what matters now is how game creators will take advantage of the features to design the next generation of VR experiences. Prototypes of our new VR controller will be in the hands of the development community soon, and we can’t wait to see what ideas they come up with and how the controller helps bring their imagination to life!” says Hideaki Nishino, head of platform planning and management at PlayStation.

Sony is yet to reveal its plans for launching the new VR controllers, so stay tuned for further information regarding price and availability.