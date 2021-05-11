Sony PS5 VR headset tipped to include 4K resolution, eye-tracking and haptic feedback

Sony gave a preview of its upcoming VR system for the PlayStation 5 by showcasing its new orb-like controllers in March. Today, we have some fresh information that suggests Sony’s next-gen VR headset for the PlayStation 5 is going to feature 4K resolution for an immersive experience along with eye-tracking. The headset is also said to include a vibration motor for haptic feedback, which will most likely sync with the haptics on the controllers.

According to UploadVR, Sony’s next-gen PlayStation VR headset will offer a resolution of 4000 x 2040 pixels which means each eye will get 2000 x 2040. This is almost double the original PlayStation VR that offered a resolution of 960 x 1080 pixels per eye, while the Oculus Quest 2 has 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye. The new VR headset will also use a USB Type-C connection to connect to the console, which seems pretty obvious to transfer high amounts of data. The headset will also include cameras to track the position of the new controllers using inside-out tracking, making the setup process a lot easier when compared to the current generation. As mentioned above, there is also a vibration motor for haptic feedback, and we are quite curious to understand how this would be implemented without leading to headaches.

It is also speculated that the new PS VR headset will offer a unique way to fill additional pixels. The headset is expected to venture into foveated rendering, where it will be able to track a user’s eyes so the image will be sharp depending on where you’re looking, while the image remains blurry in your peripheral vision. In simpler terms, Sony could be aiming at simulating how human eyes perceive the world. This would also help put less strain on the console as it does not have to fully render at high resolution, at least the areas that a user is not directly looking at.

Sony hasn’t shared any official details regarding the launch of its next-gen PlayStation VR system, but we are hoping for a late 2021 launch, possibly around the holiday season. Recently, the company shared its quarterly numbers where it confirmed that the PS5 is selling better than the PS4 despite low supplies around the world. Sony has managed to sell 7.8 million units of the PS5 globally ever since its launch in November 2020.