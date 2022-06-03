Sony pulling God of War from GeForce Now as PlayStation Plus revamp begins to roll out

Cloud gaming continues to gather momentum with Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus rolling out across all its major launch markets by the end of June. Sony has had a cloud offering for a while but it wasn’t that good. So the revamp to PS Plus is exciting. But one side effect seems to be that Sony is following Xbox and keeping its first-party titles to itself. Either that or God of War’s impending departure from Nvidia GeForce Now is a massive coincidence.

But it’s really not, is it?

On July 1, God of War will be removed from the GeForce Now library for both Steam and Epic Games. With the last of the initial PS Plus launch markets going online by June 23, the timing adds up. God of War on GeForce Now of course uses the PC version. Whereas the new PS Plus cloud offering will be streaming the PS4 version.

It’s not all bad news, but if you planned on playing God of War through GeForce Now you need to get to it. Nvidia has provided an update on its support blog:

“On July 1, God of War (Steam, Epic Games Store) will be removed from the GeForce NOW library. However, it will remain available for those who have played the game at least once on GeForce NOW. As part of the GeForce NOW opt-in process, some games may continue to be available to members on a legacy basis. This will allow members who have started playing a game at least once on GeForce NOW to continue playing it, even after the game has been removed for users who have not played it.”

So, if God of War is in your cloud backlog, you need to open it up as soon as possible to register that you played it. That means after July 1 you’ll still have access. For everyone who doesn’t make it in time, it looks like you’ll be paying for PS Plus Premium for this and any future Sony games from the cloud.

