Welp, Sony has just rolled out a price increase for the PlayStation 5. On Sunday (April 13), the gaming company released a new blog post announcing a price increase for the PS5 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand amid a whirlwind of tariffs and inflation. In a statement, Sony cited the "challenging" global economy as the main reason for the increase and referred to the choice to raise prices as a "tough decision" on their behalf. But the company did note that the 4K PS5 disc drive attachment has seen a decrease in the suggested retail price as a part of this new update.

"With a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, SIE has made the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 console in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand," the statement reads.