Welp, Sony has just rolled out a price increase for the PlayStation 5. On Sunday (April 13), the gaming company released a new blog post announcing a price increase for the PS5 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand amid a whirlwind of tariffs and inflation. In a statement, Sony cited the "challenging" global economy as the main reason for the increase and referred to the choice to raise prices as a "tough decision" on their behalf. But the company did note that the 4K PS5 disc drive attachment has seen a decrease in the suggested retail price as a part of this new update.
Sony PlayStation 5
The PS5 is still hard to get hold of but it's undeniably one of the best ways to game right now. Sony's library continues to impress and has some big hitters on the way.
"With a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, SIE has made the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 console in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand," the statement reads.
Gaming is getting more expensive, and fast
After the Nintendo Switch 2's price caused so much backlash a couple of weeks ago, I saw a lot of people talking down Nintendo and calling the company greedy. But now, it's becoming clear it's not going to be any better elsewhere. Sony announced over the weekend that the PlayStation 5 is increasing in price for the second time in Europe. The console launched at €399.99 for the digital version and €499.99 for the edition with a disc drive. These prices were revised up with the the introduction of the slimmer model in 2022, bringing both models up €50. And now, the digital edition is going up by another €50, making it the same €499.99 that the disc drive edition cost at launch. Now the Switch 2 is looking to be the cheaper option, especially considering it support physical media at the lowest price anyway. And with US tariffs looming, it seems like prices are not getting better anytime soon.