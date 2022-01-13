Sony’s great WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds finally launches in India

Sony’s audio products are generally regarded as some of the best in the business, despite having difficult names. The Sony WH-1000XM4 is widely popular as the best pair of headphones with noise cancellation, and a few months back, Sony brought that same tech to truly wireless earbuds in the form of the WF-1000XM4. The Sony WF-1000XM4 even made it to our list of the best wireless earbuds that you can buy. While the wireless earbuds launched globally back in mid-2021, Sony has now launched the Sony WF-1000XM4 in India for a price of ₹19,990. If you were looking for a premium pair of TWS earbuds, these can be a good option.

The WF-1000XM4 from Sony are truly wireless earbuds that come with one of the best noise cancellation techs in the industry. Sony is using an integrated V1 processor to handle music and ANC on the earbuds which also gives you the ability to listen to 360 Reality Audio. There’s also Precise Voice Pickup Technology onboard that ensures clear call quality. Compared to the WF-1000XM3, the XM4 has a smaller form factor both in terms of the case as well as the earbuds themselves. This means that they’re now more portable and more comfortable to wear for longer periods of time.

Despite being physically smaller, Sony claims that you will get up to 8 hours of playback time on a single charge from just the earbuds and a total of 32 hours of battery life when you combine the added battery in the case. The earbuds are also splash-proof now so you can wear them to the gym or while working out. Additional features include Speak-to-chat, which reduces the volume of music playback as soon as you start conversing with someone, Quick Attention Mode that increases ambient sound when you place a finger on one of the earbuds, and instant play/pause when you remove/wear the earbuds.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 will go on sale in India from 16 January via Sony’s website and offline retail partners. The earbuds are priced at ₹19,990 that puts them in the premium segment similar to the Apple AirPods Pro.