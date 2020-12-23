Sony’s top-quality WF-1000XM3 earbuds are just $158 at Best Buy!

When people are talking about Sony headphones, they’re normally talking about the ever-excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. And really, who can blame them? They are absolutely fantastic wireless headphones. But, these aren’t the only quality Bluetooth products Sony creates… and not the only ones that are put on sale. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling earbuds for just $158. That’s $72 off MSRP!

Why pick the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds as opposed to, say, the Apple Airpods Pro or Galaxy Buds Live? With the Sony brand, you know you’re getting some superior audio quality. That is what Sony built their business off of, after all! The WF-XM3s have a QN1e noise-canceling processor. It’ll drown out the surrounding sound to provide a great, uninterrupted audio experience… and it won’t use much power to boot!

These earbuds will also last a long time, battery-wise. The Sony WF-1000XM3s will last six hours, but the charging case will store enough power for three full charges. You’ll be able to listen to your music all day with these! Finally, with a Bluetooth 5.0 chip, you know that your earbuds won’t drop connection with your phone or device. No frustrations there!

For just $158, when competing brands are similar or more expensive, you really can’t go wrong with these earbuds.

Sony WF-1000XM3 In-Ear Headphones Available in Black and Silver, the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are the perfect workout and travel companion. Get all the studio quality you come to expect from Sony without the bulkiness of most headphones! $159 at Best Buy

By the way, those fantastic WH-1000XM4 headphones are also on sale! They’re also $72 dollars off, which brings the MSRP down to $278. If you prefer full over-the-ear headphones, you cannot go wrong with these.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-the-Ear Headphones Just $278 at Best Buy, you can pick up the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones in one of three colors! You can't ask fora better audio experience. $278 at Best Buy

These deals are a part of Best Buy’s Last Second Savings Event, which ends Thursday. Don’t sleep on these, or else they may just sell out before you can pick them up! If there’s a Best Buy in your area, you can also sign up to pick your new headphones or earbuds in the store, and you’ll have a perfect Christmas gift!