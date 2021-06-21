Sony’s WF-1000XM3 are among the best wireless earbuds on sale during Prime Day

There’s no shortage of options when it comes to true wireless earbuds. Everyone has heard of Apple’s AirPods, and that’s likely the first thing that comes to mind when people think of wireless earbuds. Out of the literally hundreds of competing companies, Sony is widely seen as one of the best brands at making audio products. Although they struggle when it comes to naming, Sony excels at making premium audio accessories, and the company’s critically lauded WF-1000XM3 earbuds are now more affordable than ever before.

Sony launched the WF-1000XM3 in the middle of 2019, bringing Sony’s signature high-end audio experience to true wireless earbuds. With best-in-class noise cancelling and stellar sound quality backed by a lot of proprietary Sony tech, the WF-1000XM3 were easy to recommend to anyone. The only problem with the product was its high price tag. At a price of $249.99, the WF-1000XM3 were hard for many to justify buying, especially when there are so many more affordable options on the market. Sony’s product definitely earned its price tag, but $250 put it out of reach for most people.

Thankfully, that price has been slashed by a whopping $102, and better yet, it comes with a free $20 Amazon gift card. Effectively, you can buy the Sony WF-1000XM3 today for just $128. Act fast, because this deal ends in 1 day. The last major discount on this product brought the price down to $158, so this deal puts the WF-1000XM3 at their lowest price ever. You won’t find better wireless earbuds at this price.

Sony WF-1000XM3 The name might be terrible, but the earbuds are not! Sony's WF-1000XM3 are still among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy today, and they now cost less than half their successor.

Some of the highlights of the Sony WF-1000XM3 include Sony’s QN1e chip for HD noise cancelling, 24-bit audio signal processing, up to 6 hours on a single charge and 24 hours of battery backup from the case, 10 minutes of charging for 90 minutes of playback, and features like quick attention mode, wearing detection, smart listening, Alexa/Google Assistant built-in, and more.

With today’s discount, the WF-1000XM3 cost less than half the WF-1000XM4, Sony’s latest premium wireless earbuds. The latter has a lot of new features, including an improved audio chip, better battery life, wireless charging, Speak-to-Chat, and more, but if all you’re looking for is stellar sound quality and noise cancellation, then the WF-1000XM3 are still a great option.