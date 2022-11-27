Sony WF-1000XM4 Sony WF-1000XM4 $178 $280 Save $102 Sony's best ANC earbuds offer exceptional sound and can last for up to 8 hours on a single charge. They're better than most other wireless earbuds on the market and are also discounted for Black Friday. $178 at Best Buy

A lot of Black Friday deals on smartphones and accessories have started to expire, but not this one that saves you over $100 on Sony's best earbuds. You can buy the Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC earbuds for just $178 right now as a part of Best Buy's Black Friday sale. This is the lowest price we've seen for these earbuds as they usually go for around $280. It comes in both black and silver colors, and they're both readily available in stock at the time of writing this article.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 firmly stands out in the sea of other wireless noise-canceling earbuds with its class-leading ANC and sound quality. These earbuds feature 6mm drivers to deliver great audio, and they also support Bluetooth 5.2 for a strong and reliable connection. The WF-1000XM4 also comes with IPX4 certification for splash resistance, and the earbuds can last for up to eight hours on a single charge with ANC turned on.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is one of the top picks in our collection of the best wireless earbuds right now. Sony will likely be launching a successor to these earbuds soon, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it's a steal at $170. Many high-end competitors cost around $200, so the WF-1000XM4 offers the best value right now. If you'd rather buy a pair of over-ear headphones, then you can check out the Sony WH-1000XM5. They're relatively new to the market but are already discounted for Black Friday. Go grab them for just $348 right now.