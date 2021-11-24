Own a pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling earbuds for $248 only

Black Friday is only two days away, and early deals from Sony are already coming in! You can now own a pair of WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling earbuds for $248 only. These compact wireless earbuds come packed with features and technologies. For starters, this water-resistant pair has an 8-hour battery life with noise cancellation enabled. That’s a relatively long life when comparing them to similar compact earbuds. Additionally, you can place them on any Qi wireless charger, so you don’t have to deal with cables.

What’s so great about these earbuds is that they’re tiny, yet include Alexa support, water resistance, wireless charging, and active noise cancellation (ANC). You can go out for a jog, without worrying about sweat, light rain, and noise coming from other people and vehicles. They’re so immersive, you’ll dive into your own world, as you distance and isolate everything else.

When it comes to battery life, Sony promises 8 hours of audio playback with ANC enabled. Additionally, the case can hold up to 16 hours worth of listening. So when they’re fully charged, you can enjoy music with ANC for up to 24 hours. And thanks to Sony’s Integrated Processor V1, these buds offer a further improved ANC.

These earbuds support touch controls, so you can activate Alexa with a single touch. This would allow you to control audio playback and more. Sony also promises crystal-clear call qualities with a beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor. These provide clear voice detection, even in noisy environments, so you can chat on the go.

