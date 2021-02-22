Sony’s upcoming WF-1000XM4 earbuds may have just leaked

Thanks to a leak on Reddit, we may have our first look at Sony’s upcoming WF-1000XM4 earbuds. The image appears to show a more modern design that now fits inside your ear. The previous model stuck outside of a user’s ear and looked a little bulky.

Reddit user Key_Attention4766 claims the image is from a packaging box sleeve of the WF-1000XM4. Unfortunately, what you see are the only images that were shared. Apparently, Key_Attention 4766 doesn’t have the product or even the box they come in, just the sleeve.

Luckily, we can still discern a few things based on the leaked photo and another portion of the sleeve, which purports to show the WF-1000XM4 will get 6 hours of battery life with noise cancellation enabled. We expect the earbuds to get 18 hours of battery life with the case.

The leaked image shows a more compact design with a copper accent that’s speculated to be an external noise cancellation microphone. The earbuds also feature a foam tip to fit snug in your ear. This type of design creates a seal and ultimately complements the noise cancellation technology.

While the leak appears convincing, The Walkman Blog is a little skeptical. While the blog acknowledges it could be the new WF-1000XM4, there are some things that are worth noting.

“The Sony logo being on the inner side of the earbud and not exterior has me worried,” The Walkman Blog said. “Likewise even though the font is the same type face, it is too thin for the packaging box. Finally the foam tips, if memory foam, they seem to lack the colours that the foam tips I have.”

Sony released its WF-1000XM3 noice cancelling earbuds back in 2019, so it’s about time for a new model. If this image of the WF-1000XM4 is the real deal, hopefully there will be an announcement soon, with features like sweat and water resistance and wireless charging in tow.