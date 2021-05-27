Latest Sony WF-1000XM4 leak confirms IPX4 rating and more

Recent leaks suggest that Sony is gearing up to launch the WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earphones early next month. Ahead of the official reveal, we’ve seen quite a few leaked renders and live images of the earphones, and we’ve learned quite a bit about its specifications. The upcoming TWS earphones will feature a brand new compact design, ANC support, and faster charging than the previous model. Now, a new leak suggests that the Sony WF-1000XM4 will also come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance and a larger battery in the charging case.

As per WinFuture, the upcoming Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earphones will feature a new processor called Sony V1, which should offer better ANC performance, LDAC support, and Hi-Res audio certification. The report also reveals that the wireless earphones will offer up to 24 hours of battery backup with ANC turned on, including 8 hours on a single charge and two additional charges using the charging case.

(Images: Roland Quandt)

If you switch off ANC, the Sony WF-1000XM4 will offer up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, with the charging case adding an additional 24 hours to the playback time. Furthermore, the report reveals that the earphones will offer IPX4 certification for water resistance and Qi wireless charging support. The TWS earphones will also feature “Precise Voice Pickup” technology to enhance call quality and offer additional settings via the Headphones Connect app.

As far as the pricing is concerned, WinFuture claims that the Sony WF-1000XM4 will retail for €279.90 in Europe. However, the prices may fluctuate slightly depending on the region and applicable taxes.