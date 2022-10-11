The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are $30 off during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

Sometimes you don’t need a huge set of over-the-ear headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5s, and you just need a pair of earbuds that are compact and pack a lot of power. While there are a lot of different options out there, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are just that, a perfectly balanced set of earbuds offering great sound quality with amazing active noise-canceling (ANC) capabilities. While it’s a pretty big investment at its normal price, Amazon is here to provide a little assistance, knocking a little over $30 off of its retail price.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are a beautiful set of earbuds offering a unique design that comes in wonderful shades of black and silver. Despite its size, the WF-1000XM4 offers excellent sound and ANC capabilities thanks to Sony’s proprietary Integrated Processor V1. The earbuds also offer clear audio during calls thanks to the four microphones built into the headphones. Plus, the earbuds’ IPX4 water resistance makes them a perfect companion for a jog. As for battery life, you’ll get about eight hours on a single charge, and the case offers another 16 hours of use. Thankfully, if you find your WF-1000XM4s are dead, you can always quick charge them for five minutes to gain 60 minutes of use.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are an excellent choice when it comes to a portable listening experience. As mentioned before, the earbuds come in two colors, black and silver, and are available from Best Buy and Amazon. Currently, Amazon has it for slightly less, priced at $248. At the same time, Best Buy has it priced at $249.99. You can find the products linked in the box below, but if you don’t see the product in stock, that means the retailer has sold out. If you see a different price, that means the promotion is over, and you’ll have to be a little quicker next time.