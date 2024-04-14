Sony WF-1000XM5 $230 $298 Save $68 These are the best earbuds you can buy in 2024. You get awesome sound and impressive ANC. Best of all, you can now save big, as the price has dropped to its lowest yet. $230 at Amazon

If you've been looking to invest in a great pair of earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are going to be it. These are the best earbuds that you can buy in 2024. Sony has dominated the field for some years, but its latest product is refined and offers a revamped design, great audio and fantastic noise cancelation. Perhaps the only negative thing we can say about these earbuds is that they cost quite a bit, with a retail price of $299.99.

With that said, we've managed to find a deal so good, you won't want to pass it up. For a limited time, you can find the Sony WF-1000XM5 at their lowest price ever, coming in at $229.95. While this still isn't cheap, there's still a considerable discount here, with the latest promotion from Amazon knocking $70 off. So if you've been wanting these earbuds or just are thinking about getting something new, then these are going to be the best option for you.

What's great about the Sony WF-1000XM5?

Despite its small size, you're still going to get an impressive and robust sound thanks to Sony's custom drivers, with noise cancelation that's going to easily be able to mute the noise around you for a pleasant listening experience. In addition, you're also going to get excellent quality call, which is great if you're someone that frequently on the phone while on the go.

Furthermore, these earbuds offer impressive battery life, with up to eight hours of use on a single charge, and up to 16 hours more with the included charging case. Those that frequently forget to charge will be happy to know that the Sony WF-1000XM5 offers a quick recharge feature, providing up to 60 minutes of listening time with just a three-minute charge.

The earbuds also offer protection from the elements with an IPX4 rating, which means, you can feel confident using them when the weather isn't as ideal of if they manage to get a little sweaty during a work out. And with multipoint connectivity, you can easily stay connected and make seamless transitions from device to device when necessary. Simply put, you can't go wrong with these earbuds, and at this new price, you'll want to get them while you can because this deal won't last long.