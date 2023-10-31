Sony WF-1000XM5 $250 $300 Save $50 A compact and powerful set of earbuds that perform well and come in as our top choice for wireless earbuds and wireless earbuds with ANC. Right now, you can score these earbuds for less in this recent deal that drops them down to their lowest price. So be sure to grab them while you can to save big. $250 at Amazon

For years, Sony has been producing some incredible personal audio devices, but the WF-1000XM5's are some of the best wireless earbuds to date, offering incredible sound and shockingly good ANC, in an extremely compact size. Of course, top-tier earbuds like these don't come cheap, with Sony asking $299.99 for its latest model.

With that said, we've managed to find an excellent deal on the wireless earbuds that knocks them down to their lowest price to date. For a limited time, you can save $50 off the retail price which brings them down to $249.99. While this isn't the largest discount by any means, you're still getting the best deal possible on the WF-1000XM5s.

What's great about the Sony WF-1000XM5s?

There's a lot to love about these earbuds with Sony channeling a lot of technology into a compact product. The WF-1000XM5s offer impressive and robust sound, mixed with top-tier noise-canceling technologies. Furthermore, you get impressive call quality, along with impressive battery life providing up to eight hours of use and up to 16 hours more with the included case.

In addition, you can charge up the earbuds in record time, with a three-minute quick charge delivering 60 minutes of use. The earbuds also offer resistance to the elements, which means it can handle a little rain or sweat, making it perfect when caught in some bad weather or going out for a jog. The device also offers multipoint connectivity, making it easy to stay connected with two devices.

As stated before, you won't find a better set of earbuds than the Sony WF-1000XM5s. And since this is a relatively recent release, you can feel confident that Sony won't release a successor anytime soon. So if this sounds like something you need, be sure to grab it while it's still on sale.