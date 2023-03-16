It's been a couple of years since the launch of the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds. At one point, they were some of the best wireless earbuds available. But, over the past 12 months, competitors have delivered better options, offering better audio quality and added features. Well, it looks like a proper successor for the Sony earbuds could be on the horizon, as images of the WF-1000XM5 have leaked online.

The news comes from The Walkman Blog, which found images of the device from a certification website, giving us a good look at what's to come. Although it looks similar to its predecessor, there are some notable differences, like the redesign of the flat bottom. The earbuds are now more rounded, which could provide a better fit and increased comfort. While the previous model used a more muted material, the ones in the images are made from a shiny plastic. The source states that this could be because these are preproduction models. But, we won't know what kinds of colors or materials Sony will user for its final product until it's released.

In addition to the earbuds, we also get a look at the new wireless charging case. While the case offers a round design, there are also changes when it comes to its connection method, going from three pins from the previous model to now just two. The source notes that there are also changes to the electronics, which could mean faster wireless charging times for the device. Furthermore, there is what appears to be a charging LED indicator on the front of the case, making it easier to see the status of the earbuds. While there are more images of the interior parts of the case and earbuds, specifics of how much more improved these earbuds still remain a mystery.

Source: The Walkman Blog