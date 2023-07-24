There's been a fierce fight going on when it comes to the best wireless earbuds. While Sony reigned at the top for quite some time, for some years now, it has relinquished its throne to the likes of Bose, and others. With the release of its latest WF-1000XM5, it looks like Sony is ready to try and reclaim its throne by offering one of the best wireless earbuds available.

Source: Sony

The firm announced its latest audio product through PR Newswire, sharing that its new earbuds offer better sound and call quality, and are lighter and smaller than the previous model. The company is also touting that its new earbuds offer the "best noise-canceling performance." It's able to achieve this thanks to two proprietary processors, a new high-performance driver unit, dual feedback microphones, and better noise-isolating earbud tips.

Now while noise-canceling is important, so is sound quality. The WF-1000XM5 offers excellent sound quality thanks to Dynamic Driver X, which is capable of 24-bit audio processing, and producing robust sounds with minimal distortion. The earbuds support High-Resolution Audio Wireless via LDAC and spatial audio for the most immersive experience. Not only do sounds sound clear, but so does your voice on calls with Precise Voice Pickup Technology.

The earbuds feature bone conduction sensors that can pick up vibrations directly from the user's voice which allows them to produce better audio for calls. It also offers AI processing to amplify the voice in different environments, allowing users to have a reliable conversation no matter what's happening in the background. Perhaps most important about the new WF-1000XM5 is the new shape and style.

The new earbuds look and feel new, offering a new glossy texture, with Sony stating that the earbuds are "approximately 25% smaller and 20% lighter than the WF-1000XM4." This is a big deal if you're planning on wearing them for hours at a time. Of course, you're going to get staples found in the previous model like multipoint connectivity, giving you the power to connect up to two devices simultaneously, making it seamless to go from one device to another.

Source: Sony

As far as use, you can expect up to eight hours on a single charge, with up to 16 hours more in the case. If you're in a bind and forgot to charge, the earbuds can provide up to one hour of playback with just a three-minute charge. Of course, feel free to take them out for a jog, thanks to their IPX4 rating, you can feel confident knowing they are protected from sweat and light moisture. The WF-1000XM5 is available in two colors, black and silver, and can be pre-ordered for $299.99.