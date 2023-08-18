Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM5 The winner The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds feature a more compact design than their predecessors while retaining excellent sound quality and active noise-cancellation (ANC). They support spatial audio, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, wireless case charging, and more. Upgraded processors pack a punch when it comes to sound quality and ANC. Pros More lightweight than the XM4 Solid ANC Improved audio Good battery life Cons Expensive A bit bass-heavy $299 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $300 at Sony

Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 Runner-up Sony's WF-1000XM4 delivers an excellent, great audio experience with top-notch noise-canceling. They also offer a great set of features, including wireless charging, LDAC, and more. They still hold up against the newer model, although they lack some of the more refined features. Pros Good noise cancelation Solid codec support Solid battery life Cons Expensive Benefits from additional EQ A bit bulky $278 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy $280 at Sony



A few weeks ago, Sony released the newest model in its line of true wireless earbuds: the WF-1000XM5, which directly follow the WF-1000XM4. While we're disappointed the new model didn't come with a new, less robotic name, these buds have upgraded noise cancelation, a lighter design, and an updated processor. Of course, the newer model is more expensive than its predecessor, which makes you wonder whether the improvements are worth shelling out more money. The WF-1000XM4 already tops the earbud charts, but it might be time to hand over the crown.

Price, specs & availability

Sony's earbuds generally aren't found on our budget-friendly lists, and the WF line follows suit. The Sony WF-1000XM5 retail for roughly $300, and because they're new, we don't expect them to go on sale anytime soon. The WF-1000XM4 are priced at $280, but you can often find them on sale — we've seen them go as low as $170. Of course, there's no guarantee that huge discounts will be readily available, so you may have to wait a while to see those super-low prices again. Both pairs are available on the Sony site and popular retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, so you shouldn't have any trouble snagging the pair you want.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Noise Cancellation Yes Driver size 8.4mm Microphones Six-microphone array Supported codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC, LC3 Chip QN2e chip, V2 processor Spatial Audio Personalized 360 Reality Audio, Head tracking Waterproof IPX4 equivalent

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Cancellation Yes Driver size 6mm Microphones Dual beamforming, noise-sensor microphones Supported codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC Chip QN1e chip, V1 processor Spatial Audio Personalized 360 Reality Audio Waterproof IPX4 Water resistance

Design and fit

While the WF-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM4 look fairly similar, there are a few key differences to note. The XM5 are roughly 25% smaller than their predecessor and weigh slightly less. The earbud shape is also slightly different with a tapered edge, and it forgoes the protruding copper notch found on the XM4. Both models come with memory foam ear tips, but the XM5 include four ear tip sizes while the XM4 only come with three. We find the design changes on the XM5 fairly negligible, but we like the streamlined look of the new model and can see how some users will prefer the smaller design.

Both models are IPX4 rated, which means they are protected from splashes and slight moisture, but you won't be able to submerge either pair or expose them to consistent streams of water without accruing damage.

Both earbuds come with horizontal charging cases that support USB-C and wireless charging. The new case weighs slightly less than the older model (roughly 2 grams), and it's also 2 millimeters smaller. Both buds are available in black and silver.

Both models support touch controls that allow you to play/pause, skip songs, answer calls, and adjust ANC mode, but the newer earbuds include volume controls. Voice assistant support is available for both models, and you can customize controls using the Sony Headphones Connect app.

Sound and call quality

The WF-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM4 perform very well when it comes to sound quality, but the WF-1000XM5 ultimately comes out on top. The newer model features 8mm drivers, compared to the 6mm drivers housed inside the XM4. The larger size also means improved clarity, particularly in the higher frequencies. Both models sound a little bass-heavy out of the box, but you can use the Sony app to customize EQ to your liking.

The XM5 also bring call quality improvements with three microphones housed in each earbud, compared to the two found in the XM4. The WF-1000MX5 also employ an AI machine-learning enhance reduction engine to reduce wind and other noise from crowding your calls. Both Sony buds come with a bone conduction sensor to identify when you're speaking versus when the mics are picking up external sounds.

The XM5's stiff foam tips

Then, there's active noise cancelation (ANC), where the Sony WF-1000XM5 once again come out on top. They're powered by new V2 and QN2e processors, so they're better at canceling out sub-bass frequencies up to 32dB. They also perform more consistently overall due to the increased number of microphones and new polyurethane memory foam ear tips, which are better at conforming to your ear shape to block out more high-frequency noises.

Software

3 Images Close

As you can imagine, the XM5 and XM4 use the same software. Both models utilize the Sony Headphones Connect app to make adjustments to the earbuds, and the app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Here, you'll find a five-band custom equalizer with a stock of presets to choose from. You'll also be able to customize tap controls and trigger ambient sound mode, which allows external noise to pass through. You can also select DSEE mode, which will attempt to enhance low-quality audio files. Other app features include Adaptive Sound Mode settings to adjust to the ambient intensity and Speak-to-Chat toggling for pausing ANC and triggering Ambient sound when your voice is detected.

There is one major difference to note. Unlike the XM4, the WF-1000XM5 support spatial audio via head-tracking — called 360 Reality Audio — and you can toggle this feature in the Sony app if you're listening to compatible audio.

Battery life

The Sony WF-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM4 both report eight hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC on. However, there have been a handful of reports that the XM4 battery depletes slightly faster. Both pairs feature an additional 16 hours of battery provided by the charging case, and a three-minute quick charge time results in an extra hour of listening time.

Which earbuds should you buy?

The clear winner here is the updated WF-1000XM5 with improved audio quality, new features, a slimmer, tapered design, and better processors. Plus, at standard market price, this model is only $20 more than the older model. This is a great way to go if you don't already own a pair of pricey Sony buds. So, if you are choosing between new XM4s or XM5s, and you're able to spend the $300, the newer option is the way to go.

Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM5 Editor's choice The Sony WF-1000XM5 are a stellar new pair of true wireless earbuds that will satisfy most users. They support solid ANC, great sound, and a sleek design. $299 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $300 at Sony

If you already own a pair of Sony WF-1000XM4, then you don't necessarily need to shell out the extra $300 to upgrade. Overall, the models are fairly similar, and sound quality is good across the board. The ANC features remain relatively the same, as does the battery life and general design. The WF-1000XM4 are also more likely to go on sale at various retailers, so if you would rather save your money while still snagging a great pair of headphones, keep an eye out for WF-1000XM4 discounts.