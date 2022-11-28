Audio gear is one of those categories where you can spend as much money as you have -- but often there's a clear trade-off between audio quality, feature set and price. Thankfully, this Cyber Monday, Amazon has an affordable pair of Sony buds that are not only highly-rated, but come with added conveniences like water resistance.

Sony WF-C500 This well-rounded pair of truly wireless earbuds from Sony offers great sound and a comfortable fit at a reasonable price. And now, for Cyber Monday, they're even cheaper! $100 at Amazon

The Sony WF-C500 earbuds are listed right now for just $58, down from the standard price of $99.99. These buds feature up to 10 hours battery life with their internal batteries, increasing to 20 hours using the charging case, and also boast an IPX4 rating for protection from water and sweat. And when it's time to recharge, a 10-minute jolt in the charging case can give you 60 minutes of playback time.

While the Sony WF-C500 lacks some higher-end features like active noise cancellation, they do benefit from Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, which aims to restore some of the frequencies lost in compressed audio.

All this at a seriously discounted price makes this one of the best entry-level deals we've seen on true wireless earbuds this Cyber Monday.