Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 for just £201.99 in the U.K. (£78 off)

Sony makes some of the best wireless headphones around, especially when it comes to noise-canceling models. Sony unveiled the WH-1000XM4 last year, which is the company’s latest and greatest wireless flagship headphone model. They’re now on sale for just £201.99 at Amazon in the U.K, and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen yet for these headphones on the site. While it says that these headphones are down from £249.81, they cost £279.99 just a few days ago.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony's best ANC headphones are at their lowest price yet on Amazon U.K., coming it at only £201.99. See at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has up to 30 hours of battery life, support for both Bluetooth and auxiliary audio, multi-device pairing, and best-in-class active noise cancellation (ANC). The USB Type-C port for charging also comes in handy, as you can use chargers intended for other devices (most Android phones, MacBooks, iPads, etc.) with the headphones, instead of packing another proprietary cable. You can also download the Sony Headphones Connect app to adjust ambient sound settings and other options on your headphones.

This is the lowest price yet on Amazon U.K. for these headphones and one of the lowest prices they have ever been at in general. Sony released an update back in May to improve call quality and Bluetooth connection stability, though you’ll probably need to install that upgrade yourself with the Sony Headphones Connect app after setting these headphones up with your smartphone.

I personally use the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones, and they’re one of the best sets of headphones that I’ve ever used — both wired, and wireless. With stellar compatibility with Android smartphones, tablets, Windows computers, and even Apple products, they’re a fantastic pick-up if you like to consume media while on the go and at home.