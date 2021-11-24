Grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones for $100 off MSRP

Black Friday is right around the corner, and Sony already has some tempting deals! The WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling, Alexa-equipped headphones are on sale for a mere $248 on Amazon. That’s $100 off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP). This is a limited-time 29% off discount, so make sure you grab them while they’re still in stock. These headphones have a 30-hour battery life. By charging them for 10 minutes only, you get 5 hours of audio playback.

These headphones include touch controls for controlling audio playback and volume, activating the voice assistant, and answering phone calls. With wearing detection, this pair will automatically play/pause music whenever you wear them or take them off. So you’ll never have to do it manually or forget the music playing in the background. And thanks to the speak-to-chat technology, these headphones will automatically reduce volume during conversations.

Sony includes the Adaptive Sound Control technology in this headset, which will provide you with a personalized listening experience. Have you got multiple audio source devices? These headphones have got you covered! With seamless, multi-device pairing, you won’t have to go through endless processes every time you’re switching devices.

If you tend to listen to music or podcasts while cooking or getting your hands dirty, we’ve got some good news for you. This pair is Alexa-enabled, so you can control these wireless headphones hands-free. With active noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life, and an updated design for long-lasting comfort, these headphones are a steal at $248. Grab them from Amazon while they’re still in stock.

