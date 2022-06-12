The Sony WH-1000XM4 are a great Father’s Day gift in this deal

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of the best wireless headphones to date, not only from the brand but also when compared to its competitors. This especially rings true when it comes to headphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The WH-1000XM4 first made its debut back in August 2020, building on the strength of its predecessors, and became one of the best noise-canceling headphones available.

Even two years after its initial debut, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are still top in its class and are now discounted to a price of just $278. The Sony WH-1000XM4 normally retails for $350, which means that right now, you can purchase these headphones are being discounted by $72. Of course, this isn’t the lowest price it has been, but it is still a pretty good price if you are looking for a gift for yourself or others.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Sony WH-1000XM4 offers up to 30 hours of battery life and support for audio via Bluetooth and a 3.5mm audio jack. As mentioned previously, it has amazing Active Noise Cancellation capabilities and has a USB Type-C port for charging. This can be quite convenient if your other gadgets also use a USB Type-C port for charging, making it one less charger that you have to carry when on the go. Furthermore, the WH-1000XM4’s sound can also be tweaked thanks to audio customization options provided through the Sony Headphones Connect app. Sony has even supported the device by keeping it up to date with new firmware. The last of which improved call quality and Bluetooth stability.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 can be had in three different colors: Black, Midnight Blue, and Silver. There is also Silent White color, but that color doesn’t seem to be included in this current round of sales. If interested, you can head to the purchase links below, with both Best Buy or Amazon offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $278.