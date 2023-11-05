Source: Sony Sony WH-1000XM4 $248 $348 Save $100 The Sony WH-1000XM4 are high-end Bluetooth headphones with a premium look and fantastic audio quality and ANC. At $248, they're a fantastic deal. $248 at Amazon

When looking up information about the best headphones, it’s important that you know Sony makes plenty of them, which include the Sony WH-1000XM4. The other reason to pick the WH-1000XM4 is the ongoing discount at Amazon.

Sony WH-1000XM4 is available for $100 less than the original price at Amazon. You can now get the headphones at $248.

What’s great about Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Even though Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are packed with great features, you get an impressive 30-hour battery life. You can connect them to your phones and computers over Bluetooth and the 3.5mm audio jack. The quality of Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) in these headphones is also top-notch.

Moreover, the WH-1000XM4 have a USB Type-C port for charging. This way, your smartphone charger can take the battery of the headphones to full, eliminating the need to buy a charger for that purpose alone. And a 10-minute charge with that charging cable will give you five hours of listening.

The headphones have support for high-resolution audio, which means you get superb-quality sound. And since they have a Plush ear cushion, you can wear them for long listening sessions. They also have LDAC support, ensuring high-quality audio streaming over Bluetooth.

The WH-1000XM4 headphones have more goodies on offer. You can customize the sound by using the Sony Headphones Connect app. Also, you can connect the headphones to two devices at the same time. Other noteworthy features include Speak to Chat, swipe gesture controls, and the ability to detect when you remove your headphones and pause the music.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are a good overall package. And given that it’s selling for $100 less, you shouldn’t miss this opportunity to grab a pair if you’re looking for premium-quality headphones.