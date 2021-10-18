Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones now just $248, the lowest price yet ($102 off)

Sony produces some of the best wireless headphones around, especially models with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The company released a new model last year, the WH-1000XM4, which promptly became one of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. There have been a few sales since then, but now there’s a $102 discount at multiple retailers, bringing the headphones down to just $248. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen yet for the WH-1000XM4, outside of flash sales that only lasted a few hours.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has up to 30 hours of battery life, support for both Bluetooth and AUX audio, multi-device pairing, and best-in-class Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The USB Type-C port for charging also comes in handy, as you can use chargers intended for other devices (most Android phones, MacBooks, etc.) with the headphones, instead of bringing yet another cable on trips. You can also download the Sony Headphones Connect app to adjust ambient sound settings and other options.

Besides flash sales that don’t last for long, the only sales on the Sony WH-1000XM4 so far have been at $278 ($72 off), so this new discount for $248 is a decent drop. The headphones were already a great value at the last sale price, given its ANC abilities, sound quality, and other features, but now it’s at an even better price.

Sony has also updated the headphones a few times since release. In May of last year, an update was rolled out that improved call quality and Bluetooth connection stability. Sony also released an additional white color option for the WH-1000XM4 last year, which is included in this sale (stock may vary from store to store). The other black and blue color options are discounted as well.