Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones return to lowest-ever price of $248 ($102 off)

Sony sells some of the best wireless headphones around, especially when it comes to headphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The latest WH-1000XM4 headphones arrived last year, and promptly became one of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. There have been a few sales since then, but now there’s a $102 discount at multiple retailers, bringing the headphones down to just $248. That matches the previous lowest-ever price we reported on last month.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has up to 30 hours of battery life, support for both Bluetooth and AUX audio, multi-device pairing, and best-in-class Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The USB Type-C port for charging also comes in handy, as you can use chargers intended for other devices (most Android phones, MacBooks, etc.) with the headphones, instead of bringing yet another cable on trips. You can also download the Sony Headphones Connect app to adjust ambient sound settings and other options.

Sony has also updated the headphones a few times since release. In May of last year, an update was rolled out that improved call quality and Bluetooth connection stability. Sony also released an additional white color option for the WH-1000XM4 last year, which is included in this sale (stock may vary from store to store). The other black and blue color options are discounted as well.

