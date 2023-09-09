Source: Sony Sony WH-1000XM4 $278 $348 Save $70 The Sony WH-1000XM4 are high-end Bluetooth headphones with a premium look and fantastic audio quality and ANC. At $278, they're a fantastic deal. $278 at Amazon

The WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are easily one of the best pair of headphones Sony has ever made. Besides the powerful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature, there is a lot to love about the WH-1000XM4. But the best part is that, even though they’re premium quality headphones, the price is much less than many other well-known flagship headphones.

Amazon is offering a mouth-watering discount of $70 on the purchase of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. This brings the price down from their usual price point of $348 to $278. While it isn’t their lowest price, the $70 you save will help you get cases from the best brands for your phones.

What’s great about Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 are excellent headphones with great sound quality. And thanks to Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 coupled with two microphones for each earcup, the headphones do a phenomenal job at cancelling noise.

You can also play, pause, and skip tracks on the WH-1000XM4, like any other headphones. But what is noteworthy in the case of 1000XM4 is the support for the gesture control system, which allows you to double tap to play or pause music, swipe left or right to change tracks, and hold your hand over to the earcup to turn on or off the ambient sound control.

Another noteworthy feature of the Sony WH-1000XM4 is the wearing detection capability. As the name suggests, it can detect if you’re wearing the headphones. The headphones will automatically pause the music playback when you remove them and resume if you wear them again. Also, the headphones have features like Sony’s 360 Reality Audio capability, NFC pairing, and DSEE Extreme technology.

All the features in the 1000XM4 ensure an outstanding audio experience. And because of their 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can take the pair with you for traveling without worrying about the charger. Simply put, you can't go wrong with the WH-1000XM4 headphones. And today is a great day to buy them because of the $70 discount. So, don't miss this opportunity.