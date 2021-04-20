Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones now available in limited edition Silent White

Sony has announced a limited edition white version of its WH-1000XM4 headphones. The new headphones are set to launch in May and coincide with Sony’s 75th anniversary. You’ll be able to find them across Europe for €430/£400 while supplies last.

According to Sony, the new “Silent White” WH-1000XM4 headphones are designed to “reflect the concept of silence and serenity,” offering the same noise cancelling technology we’ve come to expect from the company. The headphones feature a pearlescent finish to the topcoat, which Sony claims creates a sense of depth and a luxurious touch. The extra coat of paint apparently makes the new headphones even more stain-resistant than other colors in the same lineup.

Image: Sony

Similar to the black and silver WH-1000XM4, the new headphones feature the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 with Dual Noise Sensor Technology, which Sony said now includes a new algorithm. The headphones also feature a new Bluetooth audio System on a Chip that adapts to noise, music, and acoustic characteristics in real time. And the headphones also feature Edge-AI and DSEE Extreme, which promise to improve the quality of audio that’s digitally compressed.

In addition to slightly tweaked internals, the WH-1000XM4 in white offer 30 hours of battery life and support hands-free operation with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. There’s also support for adaptive playback, so the headphones know if they’re being worn or not. Finally, there’s an Adaptive Sound Control feature that can sense where you are and what you’re doing and adjust the ambient sound settings accordingly.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are among the best on the market, and they look great in the new Silent White color. The fact that these are limited — Sony is only selling them between May 2021 and August 2021 — will likely make them highly sought after, so jump on them quick. Unfortunately, Sony makes no mention of the new headphones launching in the U.S.