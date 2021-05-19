Sony WH-1000XM4’s update improves call quality and Bluetooth connection stability

Sony is among the leading brands in the consumer audio space. The company’s WH-1000XM4 is one of the most beloved pair of Bluetooth active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones just like its predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM3. Besides class-leading sound quality and one of the most efficient active noise cancellation abilities, the Sony WH-1000XM4 also comes with wearing detection, support for multiple devices, automatic music pausing while you’re talking, and a mechanism to restore audio signals lost in compression. Sony has now rolled out a new update for the headphones with improvements to call quality as well as Bluetooth stability.

The firmware version 2.4.5 is rolling out to Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones (h/t: Reddit user u/hsethi2709)and can be installed via Sony’s Headphone Connect app. As per the changelog in the app, the update “improves the Bluetooth connectivity stability under specific conditions” and “improves the hands-free calling quality.” Notably, users had complained or choppy audio during calls or while recording audio using the headphones despite the fact that it packs in five microphones for clear audio input. Hopefully, that is fixed with the update.

Although the Sony WH-1000XM4 was launched last year, the pair still stands to be one of the most sought-after choices for a wide range of users. Launched for $350, you can often find a good deal on this pair of headphones on key sellers including Amazon. Right now, the black variant is down to just $199, giving you all the more reasons to buy them if you have been wanting to. Alongside the black and blue variants, you can also pick up the limited edition Silent White variant, which was unveiled last month to mark Sony’s 75th anniversary. This model will be only be sold between May and August 2021.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is equipped with a QN1 HD Noise Cancelling Processor supporting Dual Noise Sensor Technology, which senses ambient noise up to 700 times each second. The improved SoC also adapts the noise-canceling profile according to the music or audio playback in real-time. Additionally, you get the choice between hands-free Alexa or Google Assistant.