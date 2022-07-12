Sony’s fantastic WH-1000XM4 and WF-1000XM4 get big discounts for Prime Day

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your wireless audio experience, this Amazon Prime Day deal on Sony’s high-end audio products is for you. Sony is knocking $121 off the WH-1000XM4 headphone and $80 off the WF-1000XM4 earbuds for Prime Day. Confusing names aside, these are some of the best Bluetooth audio products you can buy right now, especially at this price.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are premium wireless over-ear headphones, featuring fantastic audio quality and active noise cancellation thanks to the Dual Noise Sensor technology. The headphones use multiple microphones to detect and filter out background noise so you can focus on listening to music, with Sony’s in-house QN1 chip aiding in canceling out said noise.

You get 30 hours of battery life, enough to get you through long flights and trips where you don’t want to be bothered by background noise. Plus, with fast charging support, you can get 5 hours of use with a 10-minute charge. The headset also has touch controls built into the earcups so you don’t have to reach for your phone every time. Wearing detection also plays or pauses music automatically when you put the headphones on or take them off.

Right now, you can save $121 on these headphones, which brings them to a much more palatable $228 price, instead of the usual $349.99. That’s a huge reduction – even bigger than we saw for Black Friday last year – and it makes these an easier recommendation than ever. And yes, Sony has the newer WH-1000XM5 model that’s a bit better, but with this deal, you can almost buy two pairs of these for what a single pair of those would cost you. And you’re still getting fantastic audio.

If you’re not as big of a fan of over-ear headphones and you prefer earbuds, there are also the WF-1000XM4. These are Sony’s latest flagship earbuds, and they bring the company’s audio expertise to a much smaller package. You still get great active noise cancellation with the Sony Integrated Processor V1 – an enhanced version of the QN1 mentioned above – and multiple microphones for audio pickup. They also have great audio quality driven by 6mm drivers and LDAC codec support.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds last up to 8 hours on a charge, and the charging case stores another 16 hours, plus the case also supports fast charging so you can get one hour of listening time from a 5-minute charge. Wireless charging is also supported (though it won’t be as fast). Just like the headset, touch controls are also built into the earbuds so you can easily play and pause music.

The earbuds are $80 off, and that brings them under $200 ($198, specifically), which makes them much more tempting. For reference, they were $248 for Black Friday, so this is a big reduction even compared to that.

Whether you’re a fan of over-ear headphones or earbuds, the Sony WH-1000XM4 and WF-1000XM4 are fantastic, and these Prime Day deals make high-quality audio much more accessible.