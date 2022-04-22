Sony WH-1000XM5 could offer up to 40 hours of battery life and even better ANC

Sony makes some of the best noise-cancellation headphones on the market. The company’s current flagship headphones Sony WH-1000XM4 have garnered much admiration from all around for offering the best in class ANC, amazing sound quality, and great battery life. There have been rumors that the Japanese electronics giant is gearing up to launch the WH-1000XM5, and today, a new leak has given us our first look at the upcoming headphones.

TechnikNews has shared high-quality press renders of the Sony WH-1000XM5, showcasing the overall design of the headphones in its full glory. While the WH-1000XM4 looked the same as their predecessor, for the most part, there are some notable changes on the WH-1000XM5. As you can see in the attached image, the WH-1000XM5 feature an updated design that looks much cleaner and minimal than the previous models.

The earpads appear to be larger, while the headband has thicker padding, so the new model should be even more comfortable to wear. The on/off switch seems to have been replaced by a slider, while the “Custom” button has been renamed to “NC/Ambient” — which is exactly how it was on the WH-1000XM3. According to the leak, the headphones will be available in at least two colors: Black and Silver.

Now let’s talk specs and features. According to TechnikNews, the Sony WH-1000XM5 will offer up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC — that’s 10 hours more than the WH-1000XM4. However, the charging time has been slightly increased; the headphones will reportedly take 3.5 hours to fully charge. We can also expect some notable improvements to ANC performance, as we’re told the new model uses two dedicated chips and three microphones for noise cancellation. Elsewhere, the headphones support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, feature a 3.5mm audio jack and have a USB Type C connector.

There’s no word on Sony WH-1000XM5’s launch date or pricing. Similarly, Sony hasn’t officially confirmed anything about the headphones.

Source: TechnikNews