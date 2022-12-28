The Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the best ANC headphones you can buy. They're 30% off now, bringing them down to just $279.

Sony WH-1000XM5 $279 $400 Save $121 Sony makes some of the best audio products in the world, and the WH-1000XM5 headset comes with a new, sleeker design, even better audio, improved ANC with eight microphones and two processors, and 30 hours of battery life. It's expensive, but it offers a fantastic experience. $279 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy out right now. It offers a sleek and lightweight design, excellent audio performance, and its active noise-canceling is impressive. While these headphones generally sit in the $350 to $400 range most times during the year, it's now getting a rare discount that brings it down to just $279.

Despite its simple look, the WH-1000XM5 is quite complicated on the inside, featuring two processors that control eight microphones, for superb noise cancelation. It does this by improving on the previous model, where it's able ot suppress more high and mid-frequency sounds.

Whether you're in a conversation during a video call or talking on the phone, the headphones work hard to reproduce your voice in the clearest manner possible with two beam forming microphones that are located on each of its earcups. Furthermore, it utilizes "Precise Voice Pickup Technology" to make your voice sound clearer.

Best of all, the WH-1000XM5 can last up to 30 hours and can quickly charge up when needed, giving users 3 hours of use with just a 3-minute charge. In addition, you get added convenience with its multipoint connection technology that allows it to be paired with two devices at the same time, so you can seamlessly move from device to device, without the need to manually connect each time.

The WH-1000XM5 comes in two colorways, black and silver, with the silver variant being discounted this time around. If you've been looking for an excellent pair of ANC headphones, this is going to be the pair for you.