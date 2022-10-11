Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones get a rare discount during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

Over the years, competition has become quite fierce when it comes to noise-canceling headphones. But if you’re looking for some of the best over-ear headphones with active noise-canceling (ANC), Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones have got to at least be in running. While they have generally been priced at $399.99 since their release, the headphones have now received a sizeable discount, knocking $50 off of its retail price.

While you might not think of Sony first when it comes to quality headphones, the firm has been working hard the past few years with its WH-1000XM line, bringing quality sound, comfort, and, most importantly, reliable ANC. With its latest iteration, the WH-1000XM5s, Sony has taken everything it has learned from previous models and produced one of its best audio products to date. The headphones offer industry-leading ANC thanks to its eight microphones and produce a robust and crisp sound thanks to the Integrated Processor V1. You can also have great conversations with clear voice audio thanks to the headphone’s four beamforming microphones. When it comes to battery life, the WH-1000XM5 offers up to 30 hours of use on a single charge, and if the batteries over get low, you can gain up to three hours of use with a quick three-minute charge.

If you are interested, you can purchase the headphones for a limited time from Amazon and Best Buy. Both retailers offer them for the same price of $349.99 and carry them in Black and Silver color options. If you don’t see them available, that means the retailer has run out of stock. You can always try again and check back later to see if the supply has been replenished. If the price is a bit too much to stomach and you’re looking for something that has nearly the same impact but is priced a bit less, you can always check out the Bose QuietComfort 45s, priced at $229.99.