Both Sony and Apple churn out excellent audio products, and the AirPods Max and Sony WH-1000XM5 prove that point. Sony is well known for solid sound, and Apple's "Pods" have been topping earbud charts for years now. The AirPods Max swept the nation with their release in 2020, making a name for themselves with impeccable design. But could the more recently released WH-1000XM5s be a better option? Both pairs make an appearance on our list of best over-ear headphones, providing great noise cancelation, solid audio quality, and a comfortable fit. With so much in common, it can be difficult to identify the differences, so we’ve put together this guide to help you decide which pair of headphones is right for you.

Apple AirPods Max vs Sony WH-1000XM5: Price, availability and specs

Both the AirPods Max and WH-1000XM5 are an investment but likely worthwhile if you are searching for a pair of top-quality headphones. The AirPods Max retail for a whopping $549. However, they have been on sale as of late for as low as $480 at sites like Best Buy and Amazon. Is this a sign that the AirPods Max 2 are on their way? Possibly, but you can bet they won't be any cheaper than the originals, so now might be the perfect time to buy. The WH-1000XM5 are slightly cheaper, retailing for roughly $400. They don't typically go on sale, but you can occasionally find a refurbished pair for less.



Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Apple AirPods Max Battery Life 30 hours up to 20 hours Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise Cancellation Yes Yes Weight 0.55 pounds .85 pounds Colors Black, Midnight Blue, Silver Silver, Black, Sky Blue, Pink, Green Charging USB-C Lightning Dimensions 10.36 x 8.85 x 3.03 inches 6.64 x 7.37 x 3.3 inches Battery charge time 3 hours 2 hours

Design and Fit

When it comes to appearance, we can’t deny that the AirPods Max look good. The ear cup shape is particularly unique, and the mix of metal and mesh provides a satisfying combination of textures. Not to mention the color selection is unparalleled when it comes to high-quality over-ear products. They are available in your classic Black and Silver but also come in two-tone Sky Blue, Green, and Pink. The WH-1000XM5 looks more like other headphones on the market and is available in three colors: Black, Midnight Blue, and Silver (which is more of a cream white). Both pairs have ear cups that rotate to lay flat, with the inside of the cup facing outwards, and neither are foldable. Both have telescoping headbands arms for a more customizable fit, and both feature comfortable pads that won't squash your ears down. The Sony ear cups are made from particularly plush memory foam, making them great for long-term wear.

One notable design difference is weight. The AirPod Max weighs about 0.3 pounds more than the WH-1000XM5s, and some users notice the difference. I’ve tried on both pairs and can attest that the Max feels heavier than other headphones, though this is not necessarily a deterrent.

Neither pair is rated against water and dust, which means you want to keep them out of the rain and use caution when exercising. You won’t necessarily damage them right away just because you break a sweat here or there, but if you know you’re about to exert a lot of effort, reach for something with a high IP rating.

The control system is where these two headphones really differ in design. The WH-1000XMF5 features familiar swipe/tap controls to adjust volume and playback with an onboard button that controls power, Bluetooth connectivity, and listening modes. The AirPods go the extra mile by incorporating a Digital Crown. The Digital Crown is a small dial at the top of the right ear cup that adjusts playback and volume, while a Noise Control button lets you toggle between ANC and Transparency Mode. You can also say “Hey Siri” to access hands-free control. Unlike the earbud AirPods, you cannot customize Digital Crown controls, but it’s less likely that you’ll accidentally skip your favorite song just by brushing against the outside of the headphones.

Overall, we like the design of the AirPods Max better with one caveat: the case design is...pretty terrible, in our opinion. It isn't protective and feels flimsy. The WH-1000XMF5 case is more traditional, fully surrounding the headphones and protecting them from outside damage, so you can feel safe sliding them into a purse, backpack, or suitcase.

Sound and call quality

The competition continues to be stiff when it comes to sound quality. Overall, both pairs sound excellent, and you’ll notice the difference compared to other, cheaper options. The WH-1000XM5 feature a fairly neutral sound profile but, like many portable listening devices, puts a little bit too much emphasis on the bass, which can muddy the midrange frequencies. However, you can easily course-correct using the adjustable EQ found in the Sony app. This pair does support Sony’s 360 Reality Audio tech (which is similar to spatial audio) for both iOS and Android devices, but it only works with a few streaming services like Tidal, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Deezer.

That AirPods Max also sounds great with a neutral profile and generally sounds better out of the box without any manual EQ adjustments. Highs and mids are particularly clear, and there is just enough sub-bass boost to produce rich, full sonic reproduction. However, if you find any frequency lacking, there isn’t any option to boost or cut via an app or other control method. The AirPods Max support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos on iOS devices, immersing you in your content, giving the impression that sound is coming from all around you for a 3D experience. If your device runs iOS 16, spatial audio is personalized to your ear shape after a facial scan for even more detailed immersion.

The bottom line is if you have an iOS device and you’re ready to spend the cash, you should reach for the AirPods Max. They sound really great and offer specialized features. If you’re rocking an Android, the WH-1000XM5 are sure to satisfy, producing excellent sound and connectivity.

When it comes to call quality, both models do a solid job when making or taking calls indoors. Like most headphones (budget, premium, and everything in between), the microphone quality dips slightly when you head outdoors. Both maintain a solid connection, but we find the WH-1000XM5 does a slightly better job at minimizing traffic, wind, etc., due to the eight-microphone array and highly-developed noise rejection. However, the rumor about town is that some units might produce an echo, so proceed with some caution.

Software

When you purchase a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5, you also need to download the Sony Headphone Connect app, which allows you to adjust ambient sound control, boost or cut five EQ bands, access audio presets, and update software. You can also enable Speak to Chat, which automatically pauses your music when you talk; a lifesaver for quick coffee orders and brief neighborly run-ins. The app is easy to navigate, and the connection is quick across devices. The AirPods Max are designed to be adjusted via the Settings app that comes with an Apple device (like an iPhone or Mac). There you can customize tap controls, name your pods, and toggle between ANC modes. You can pair Apple AirPods of any kind to an Android via Bluetooth, but from there, you may need to install a third-party app to make adjustments which can be a pain in general.

When it comes to active noise cancelation (ANC), the Sony WH-1000XM5 just barely slides into first place. A combination of excellent ANC and helpful passive isolation means the XM5 can keep out most bothersome noise while the AirPods Max will occasionally let things slip in. Both pairs impressively cancel out low-frequency noises, dulling traffic, dampening commuter chat, and quieting airplane ambiance. Transparency Mode on the AirPods Max is slightly clearer than the Ambient Sound Mode of the WH-1000XM5, but both will keep you connected to the world around you when it’s most important. The XM5 will also toggle between modes based on your environment when Adaptive Sound Mode is set to On. This feature analyzes your surroundings to determine which mode will make for a better listening experience overall.

Battery Life

There is a clear winner when it comes to battery life: the Sony WH-100XMF, which provides up to 30 hours of listening time with an additional 3 hours after a 3-minute quick charge. Comparatively, the AirPods Max can last for up to 20 hours of listening time across all audio modes, including talk time and movie playback, with an additional 1.5 hours after a 5-minute quick charge.

However, the most important battery disparity is the ability to power off, which the AirPods don’t possess. Instead, they’ll go into an ultra-low power state when you take them off and place them into the case. If you don’t have the case or just don’t like using it, the battery will deplete faster. While the Sony’s don’t have a smart charging case, you are able to power them off when not in use, ultimately saving more battery in the long run.

The AirPods Max comes with a lightning-to-USB-C charging cable but no brick. If you are already an Apple user, the lack of brick might be slightly annoying, but you likely already have one from charging your laptop or cellphone. The WH-1000XM5 charges via USB-C and also comes with a 3.5-mm wired connection just in case you can’t get to an outlet.

Apple AirPods Max vs. Sony WH-1000XMF: Which is right for you?

Ultimately, both pairs of headphones are great options and excel when it comes to sound quality, noise cancelation, and overall design. At almost $100, we think the Sony WH-1000XM5 will be the better option for most people. The XM5 come out on top when it comes to battery, call quality, noise cancelation, and case design plus, they are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, making them a super solid option for premium listening that will last.

While we stand by the Sony WH-1000XM5, if you're an iOS-user go for the AirPods Max. The overall design is stellar, the sound quality is great, and connectivity will be a breeze. Though the price point is high, the fit and feel are luxurious, so you won't regret spending the extra cash.