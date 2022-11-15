If you've been looking for an affordable pair of wireless ANC headphones, look no further, as these pair of Sony's are now just $68.

We have been seeing some incredible deals over the past couple of weeks thanks to various early Black Friday sales. Thankfully, the deals keep on coming in, and of course, they won't be stopping any time soon. We've seen a few high-end wireless headphones and earphones get great discounts. Now, we're getting an amazing deal on the Sony WH-CH710N, which are normally priced at $149.99 and have now been discounted by $82 to bring them down to just $68.

The Sony WH-CH710N offers a subdued style with thick cushions, making it easy on the eyes and comfortable to wear. In addition to its looks, it also has great sound thanks to its 30mm drivers and even better sound cancelling, with its dual microphone setup. The headphones can last all day and can provide up to 35 hours of use on a single charge.

The headphones have a dual microphone setup that can not only cancel out noise when needed, but they can also listen to the world when ambient sound mode is activated. These microphones also make sure that your callers can hear your voice clearly, regardless of the environment that you're in.

With its quick charging capabilities, you can gain 60 minutes of use with a quick ten-minute charge. In addition, the headphones have NFC, making connecting with compatible devices as easy as tapping them together. Of course, Bluetooth connectivity is also available for wireless streaming from your compatible devices.

If the WH-CH710N looks interesting, be sure to pick them up, as they're only being discounted for a limited time. As far as color choices go, they are available in two, black and gray. If you don't see the price listed, or it has changed, that means the product is currently out of stock or the promotion has ended.