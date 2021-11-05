Sony WH-CH710N headphones with ANC now on sale for just $78

We’re inching closer to Black Friday, and even though the day is still weeks away, many retailers have already started their first waves of sales. Noise cancelling headphones are as popular as ever, and Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are currently discounted to $248, their lowest price yet. That’s still a lot of money to spend on headphones, but now Sony’s budget ANC headphones are also on sale, for the low price of $78.

The Sony WH-CH710N is a pair of Bluetooth headphones with similar features as the WH-1000XM4 and other more-expensive headphones. You get Bluetooth and wired audio support, USB Type-C for charging, active noise cancellation, up to 35 hours of battery life with ANC on, dual microphones for improved voice quality during calls, and one-touch pairing with NFC. Not bad for under $100.

I reviewed the WH-CH710N headphones for another outlet last year, and while the ANC isn’t quite as good as what you’d get on Sony’s $200+ headphones (or other premium wireless headphones), it’s still much better than no ANC at all. The reduced price also comes from the plastic build, but the sound quality is still great, and the option to use wired audio (with ANC on or off) is helpful when you’re going to be away from a charger for a while. Many more expensive Bluetooth headphones, like the Razer Opus X or Apple AirPods Max, don’t have a 3.5mm connector at all.

If you don’t want to spend a fortune on headphones, but still want some level of active noise cancellation, the Sony WH-CH710N is a great option. The headphones were already a decent value at the original $179.99 price tag, and now at $78, they’re a downright steal.