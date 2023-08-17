Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones $98 $150 Save $52 The Sony WH-CH720N over-the-ear headphones are a midrange pair of headphones, but they still offer noise cancelation, a 35-hour battery life, and support for fast charging. At just $98, they've never been cheaper, so now is the right time to buy yourself a pair. $98 at Amazon

Besides premium headphones, Sony is equally good at making great budget-friendly ones like the Sony WH-CH720N. And if you're looking for a bit of everything, you can't go wrong with the Sony WH-CH720N.

With the $149.99 price tag, Sony WH-CH720N headphones strike that perfect balance between price and a set of features that come with them. But now that Amazon is selling them at their lowest price ever, you'll get a lot more than what you pay for. With that saving of $52, you can easily pick the best case from the best case brands for your smartphones to protect them from physical damage.

What's great about Sony WH-CH720N headphones

The Sony WH-CH720N headphones do lots of things right. They offer you excellent sound for the price point, and on top of it, you get Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) for distraction-free listening to audio. Not only that, but you also get a 35-hour-long battery life on a single charge.

To make the WH-CH720N more accessible, Sony paid great attention to control options. The headphones have physical buttons for easy playback control and a button on the right earcup to let you switch between noise cancelation and ambient sound mode. While they're wireless headphones, you can use them with a wired connection, thanks to the 3.5mm jack.

Moreover, you can customize the sound quality of the Sony WH-CH720N headphones using Sony's Headphones Connect app. The app works on both Android phones and iPhone models. And with everything great about the headphones, you now have a rare opportunity to get the pair at their lowest price. Cash in on the deal while it lasts.