There's no better time than Prime Day to save big on those new pair of headphones or wireless earbuds that you've been eyeing for some time. As we've highlighted in many of our other deal posts, Amazon is offering handsome discounts on our favorite recommendations right now, including over-ear noise-canceling headphones or a pair of wireless earbuds. It's the perfect time to scoop the audio gear that you always thought was a little out of your budget. Whether you like high-end wireless earbuds with features like ANC or you lean towards a more budget pair, there's something for everyone on this list. Let's dive in!

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are down to $198 as a part of Amazon's Prime Day sale, which is quite less compared to their usual price of $280. That's an $82 discount on what is arguably one of the best pairs of wireless buds you can buy right now. The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, in case you're wondering, are known for their top-notch noise-canceling and excellent audio quality. These earbuds deliver excellent audio and offer a laundry list of features, including support for wireless charging, LDAC, and more.

Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 $198 $280 Save $82 Sony's WF-1000XM4 delivers an excellent, great audio experience with top-notch noise-canceling. They also offer a great set of features, including wireless charging, LDAC, and more, to become a great overall pick. $198 at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S

Sony's LinkBuds S wireless earbuds are frequently discounted on Amazon, but they've dropped to $128 right now — the lowest price we've seen in a while. That's a pretty good price for a pair of earbuds which usually retails for $200. Unlike the donut-shaped LinkBuds that look a bit strange while in your ears and don't offer ANC, the LinkBuds S earbuds feature a more conventional design and offer both powerful ANC and a natural ambient sound mode. These earbuds are also IPX4 sweat and water-resistant and can last for up to 6 hours on a single charge. Both black and white color variants of the earbuds are in sale, so grab the one you like best.

The LinkBuds S earbuds are very similar to the WF-1000XM4 as they have comparable noise-canceling, punchy sound, and a very similar set of features overall. The Sony LinkBuds S earbuds, as we mentioned in our Sony LinkBuds S vs. WF-1000XM4 comparison, are a solid alternative to Sony's high-end pair, and you can just grab the cheaper pair to save some extra cash.

Sony Linkbuds S $128 $200 Save $72 The Sony LinkBuds S are a formidable pair of earphones with good sound quality, great features, and a sane price. $128 at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds

Normally available for $178, Sony's LinkBuds wireless earbuds are currently going for just $128. This is among the lowest price we've seen for these donut-shaped earbuds yet, meaning it's as good a time as any to grab them. These earbuds, as you can tell by the looks of them, are different from conventional earbuds. They feature an "open-style" design as opposed to a regular one with silicone tips to offer better spatial awareness and a comfortable fit. These earbuds don't compromise in the audio department, though, and they provide great audio quality overall with impressive mic for voice calls too.

Sony LinkBuds $128 $180 Save $52 Sony's LinkBuds have an open-ring design to let you hear what's around you more naturally while still delivering great quality audio. They may look odd, but they sound great. $128 at Amazon

Sony WF-C700N

This Prime Day deal makes Sony's budget-tier earbuds even better with a discounted price tag. You can currently get a pair of Sony WF-C700N ANC earbuds for $100 at Amazon. It is by no means a massive discount over its usual $120 price, but it's the lowest price we've seen yet for something that's worth considering, even at its full price. The Sony WF-C700N earbuds trade a lot of premium features for a lower price tag, but you still get things like noise cancelation and transparency modes. They're rated IPX4 against water and sweat, and they'll also last for up to 7 hours on a single charge.

Sony WF-C700N $100 $120 Save $20 The WF-C700N are Sony's budget-tier earbuds that offer a comfortable fit, decent audio, and a good set of features for its price. $100 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5

Lastly, we have Sony's WH-1000XM5 over-ear, noise-canceling headphones to round off this collection of Prime Day deals on Sony audio gear. These headphones have been discounted in the past, but this one at Amazon will save you over $70. It's the biggest price cut we've seen for this particular model in a long time, making it one of the best times to grab it. XDA's Senior Editor, Ben Sin, recently reviewed these headphones and recommended them for their premium design, industry-leading ANC, and excellent sound. You'll definitely struggle to find a better pair of premium over-ear headphones in this price range, so don't sleep on this deal. Be sure to read our Sony WH-1000XM5 review to learn more about its other features and caveats in detail.

Sony WH-1000XM5 $328 $400 Save $72 Sony makes some of the best audio products in the world, and the WH-1000XM5 headset comes with a new, sleeker design, even better audio, improved ANC with eight microphones and two processors, and 30 hours of battery life. They're discounted right now for Prime Day too. $328 at Amazon $329 at Best Buy $328 at Amazon

Sony's best wireless earbuds made better with Prime Day deals

Sony's audio products usually grab the top spots in our collection of the best wireless earbuds and best headphones list, and the fact that they're discounted right now for Prime Day makes them a no-brainer. The prices mentioned above are definite bargains, so get a unit before they revert to their usual price.