Sony has recently dropped some impressive deals on its wireless headphones, including the affordable WH-CH710N and flagship WH-1000XM5. But now the former are down to their cheapest price yet at Best Buy thanks to the retailer's early Black Friday sale.

Sony WH-CH710N Sony WH-CH710N $68 $159.99 Save $91.99 Sony's entry-level ANC headphones are now available for a super-cheap $68 in both black and gray. If you want noise cancellation and extra perks like USB-C and 3.5mm output, you won't want to miss this deal. $68 at Best Buy

Today these impressive cans are yours for just $68. That's $10 less than the previous sale price and more than $80 less than the standard retail price of $159.99.

These are significantly more affordable than Sony's flagship XM5 over-ear headphones while still offering important everyday features like active noise cancelation, a wired audio option, one-touch pairing with NFC, USB-C charging, and up to 35 hours of battery life with ANC enabled.

These headphones also include dual mics for enhanced voice quality, which is important if you'll be using them for calls or video conferencing. Some of our XDA colleagues have used these headphones over the past year, and report that while the plastic build isn't quite as premium as Sony's top-tier headphones, the ANC is still decent, especially considering the budget-tier pricing. Some of these features aren't to be found even in far more expensive headphones, including Apple's high-end AirPods Max, which (naturally) lacks the 3.5mm port.

The Sony WH-CH710N were already a tempting proposition at their standard retail price, but for well under $100 they're an easy-to-recommend impulse buy if you're after a reliable, affordable set of headphones this Black Friday.