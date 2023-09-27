Sony X90L $2000 $3300 Save $1300 A fantastic TV that's now received a massive discount that knocks 39% off for a limited time. $2000 at Amazon $2000 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great TV options, but if you're looking for a TV that has excellent image quality and is packed with plenty of features, and is massive in size, the Sony X90L is going to be for you. This fantastic 85-inch TV features Full Array LED backlight technology that allows it to produce vibrant colors with excellent contrast.

Furthermore, you get Google TV support, bringing a fluid menu system that delivers easy access to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. For a limited time, the TV is being discounted by $1300, dropping it down to its lowest price ever.

What's great about the Sony X90L TV?

First and foremost, you're going to get a TV that's just massive. This X90L model comes in at 85 inches, which is perfect for immersing yourself in your favorite movies and TV shows. Not only do you get a huge picture, but you also get quality here thanks to the TV's Full Array LED backlight technology and Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR that produces vibrant colors and contrast.

Of course, it's not just images that look good, but you'll also get excellent sounds as well thanks to the TV's Acoustic Multi-Audio technology and support for Dolby Atmos. Also, with the aid of Google TV, the Sony X90L delivers exciting content with access to over 10,000 apps and more than 800 free live TV channels.

In addition, you can gain access to popular streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, and more. Gamers can also appreciate content from consoles thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, and support for VRR and ALLM.

Why buy Sony's X90L TV?

The Sony X90L is a impressive TV with excellent picture and audio quality. Furthermore, you're getting a massive TV that's also packed with lots of features thanks to the inclusion of Google TV. While its normal price is quite high coming in at $3300, this limited time deal knocks 39% off, bringing the price down to a number that's a bit more manageable.

Best of all, if you have a credit card with either Best Buy or Amazon, you can apply for financing and pay it off monthly. Just be sure to grab this deal while it lasts, because it won't be around for long.