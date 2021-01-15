Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 start receiving stable Android 11 update

Back in November of last year, Sony released its update schedule detailing Xperia devices it was planning to update to Android 11. Among the devices included on the list were the first generation Xperia 1 and Xperia 5, which the Japanese OEM said would receive the update “from February 2021.”

However, according to a number of user reports, both the Xperia 1 and the Xperia 5 have already started receiving the sweet treat of Android 11 via stable channel. Having a size of nearly 1GB, the new update for the device duo is being denoted by the build number 55.2.A.0.630, and it also packs the December 2020 security patches.

Sony hasn’t published a proper changelog for this update, but the new build should introduce all the new features to the Xperia 1/5 that Google rolled out with Android 11. However, the much-requested Photography Pro feature from the Mark II series hasn’t been backported in this update.

Sony Xperia 1 XDA Forums ||| Sony Xperia 5 XDA Forums

Due to the size of the incremental OTA, it is advised to use a Wi-Fi connection to download the new build. As of now, the dual SIM variants of the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 are the only ones that are getting the latest update in select European countries. There is no proper roadmap from Sony on a global rollout, so we would have to wait and see if other regions get the Android 11 update in the coming days.

In case you haven’t got a notification on your Xperia 1/5 yet, you can manually check for the update by heading to the phone’s Settings and then heading to Software update section. Power users, on the other hand, can download the full firmware package using the XperiFirm tool created by XDA Senior Member IgorEisberg. In order to perform a manual flashing, opt for either Flashtool (GUI) or Newflasher (CUI), though we would still advise caution.