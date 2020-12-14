Sony Xperia 1 II starts receiving stable Android 11 update

At the end of November, Sony unveiled a roadmap for when its devices would get Android 11, with the first device receiving the update this month. True to its word, the company has initialized an OTA (software version 58.1.A.0.921) for the Sony Xperia 1 II.

Xperia Blog has confirmed that Sony is rolling out Android 11 for the Xperia 1 II. The device, which was originally introduced in Sony’s native Japan in May of this year, is one of the company’s most exciting smartphones, so it’s only natural to be first on the list. This is more or less the schedule that Sony ran with last year when updating its devices to Android 10.

Android 11 update for Xperia 1 II changelog:

Xperia 1 II (Mark 2)

New update: 58.1.A.0.921 (Security patch: 1 November 2020)

Old update: 58.0.A.3.224 (Security patch: 1 November 2020)

Xperia 1 II Android 11 new features

Cinema Pro app adds support for 4K HDR 120fps slow motion video recording (previously 4K HDR 60fps)

Photo Pro app adds new MR mode to set/save frequently used options

5G+4G dual SIM dual-standby capability (previously 4G+4G dual-standby)

BatteryCare now provides custom options for 80% and 90%.

Screen recording added to notification bar

New wallpapers

Long press power button brings smart home control

Wi-Fi and hotspot can be turned on at same time

Modem (baseband version) updated

The Android 11 update appears to be first rolling out to devices in Taiwan, and like other OTA updates, it’ll be a process in case something happens. The download clocks in at 933.9MB, and includes new features such as Chat bubbles, a built-in screen recorder, power menu smart controls, and enhanced privacy controls. Sony has also added some of its own features, including a BatteryCare setting that limits the maximum charge to 80% or 90%. There’s also 5G support for dual-SIM stand-by and 4K HDR 20fps slow-motion recording in the Cinema Pro app.

This same update also includes the November 2020 security patch, despite the December 2020 security patch already rolling out to some devices. Perhaps Sony will release a more updated security patch in the next few weeks. We’ll see how everything shakes out as the Android 11 update is rolled out across the globe, which is likely to happen over the course of this week.

The rollout of Android 11 for the Xperia 1 II lines up with the timeline Sony revealed in November. If Sony keeps its promise, we should see Android 11 made available for the Xperia 5 II and Xperia 10 II around the end of January 2021, following by the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 sometime in February 2021.