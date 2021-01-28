Sony’s next flagship phone may keep the headphone jack and microSD card slot

Sony is preparing to release a new flagship device that will compete with the likes of the Galaxy S21 Plus and iPhone 12 Pro. In other words, the Xperia 1 III will be one of Sony’s most advanced devices ever—but it could feature very un-flagship features.

According to Steve Hemmerstoffer, the Xperia 1 III will keep the headphone jack and microSD slot—two features that are becoming increasingly rare in the high-end smartphone market. With most flagship devices ditching these features, Sony’s rumored device could find an audience among those who long for expandable storage and wired headphones.

Hemmerstoffer claims the Xperia 1 III will look almost identical to the Xperia 1 II with a flat-edged metal frame and glass rear panel. The dimensions are expected to be shrunk down. However, the device will reportedly be a little thicker; the alleged dimensions will be 161.6 x 67.3 x 8.4mm. Meanwhile, the bezels are described as “extremely thin,” with minimal forehead and chin. The display is said to be 4K and measure in at 6.5 inches — the same as its predecessor.

The back of the phone will include a triple-camera setup with Zeiss optics. Hemmerstoffer claims the Xperia 1 III will include a periscope/telephoto lens “that may help Sony to substantially increase the optical zooming capabilities.” The device is also expected to feature a 3D iToF sensor, which was also included in the Xperia 1 II.

According to Sony, the 3D iToF sensor measures the distance between the camera and the object by detecting the time difference between the emission of the infrared rays and its return to the sensor after being reflected by the object.

The Xperia 1 III will also reportedly feature a dedicated shortcut button, as well as a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. The device is also expected to include dual front firing speakers and 5G support.

Hemmerstoffer doesn’t provide details about when the device will be released or how much it will cost. But now that we know what it looks like and some of its specs, those details will probably be filled in soon.