Sony’s pricey Xperia 1 III goes up on pre-order and comes with free wireless earbuds

Each year, Sony releases a new flagship, gets everyone’s hopes up, even receives a pat on the back from reviewers but it all comes tumbling down when it comes to the sales part. Despite making some solid phones with never-before-seen hardware and doing things its own way and not falling for trends, Sony’s Xperia phones struggle to get traction on the market. Earlier in April, the Japanese electronics giant unveiled the Sony Xperia 1 III, its latest flagship for 2021 which packs a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 chip and some mighty impressive camera hardware. The phone is currently only available in select markets such as Japan and China. But now it’s making its way to the US.

The Sony Xperia 1 III is now available for pre-order in the US at $1,299. The phone comes in a single 12GB/256GB model and will be available from Sony’s website and authorized retailers in Frosted Black and Frosted Purple colors (Purple color will be exclusive to Sony’s website). As always, the pricing is a bit on the steeper side. To make it more palatable, Sony is throwing in a pair of its excellent WF-1000XM3 wireless ANC earbuds along with 43,200 Call of Duty: Mobile CP points (worth $540). This offer will run until September 26. Pre-orders will start shipping from August 19.

In Europe, the Xperia 1 III is available for pre-order for €1,299.

To recall, the Xperia 1 III is a top-of-the-line flagship, offering a 6.5-inch 4K HDR 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB RAM, triple 12MP camera with ZEISS optics, and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging. For more details, check out Ben’s hands-on review of the phone.

Sony Xperia 1 III XDA Forums

Sony Xperia 1 III: Specifications