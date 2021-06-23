Sony’s Xperia 1 III is going up for pre-order in the US soon at a sky-high price
June 23, 2021

The Sony Xperia 1 III was announced earlier in the year, and Sony promised pre-orders will be available sometime in the “early summer”. Oddly, the phone is already available in China for purchase, and we even got our hands on one for some brief testing. Sony U.S. now lists the phone for purchase, with pre-orders starting on July 1st at a starting price of $1299.99.

Sony Xperia 1 IIII in black.

Sony Xperia 1 III Specifications

SpecificationSony Xperia 1 III
Build
  • Colors: black, gray, purple
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Victus (front), Gorilla Glass 6 (back), IP68 rating for water and dust resistance
Dimensions & Weight165mm x 71mm x 8.2mm, 186g
Display
  • Main
    • 6.5-inch 4K OLED HDR (3840 x 1644)
    • 120Hz refresh rate
    • 240Hz touch sampling rate
    • 100% DCI-P3
    • HDR BT.2020 (Rec.2020)
    • D65 White point
    • 21:9 aspect ratio
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
    • CPU
      • 1x ARM Cortex-X1 @ 2.84GHz
      • 3x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz
      • 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
    • GPU: Adreno 660
RAM & Storage
  • 12GB RAM
  • 256GB storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500mAh
  • 30W fast wired charging
  • Wireless charging support
Security
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Rear Cameras
  • Primary: 12MP, f/1.7, 24mm, 1/1.7″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF
  • Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 16mm, 1/2.6″, Dual Pixel PDAF
  • Tertiary: 12MP periscope, f/2.3-2.8, 70mm-105mm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF
  • Quaternary: 3D iToF sensor
  • Features:
    • ZEISS optics
    • 20fps AF/AE tracking burst with noise reduction
    • 60fps continuous AF/AE calculations
    • Real-time Eye AF
    • AI super resolution zoom
    • Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye
    • Cinema Pro 4K 120fps recording with up to 5x slow motion
Front Camera8MP
Port
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Audio & Vibration
  • Full range front-firing stereo speakers
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Hi-Res Audio
  • 360 Reality Audio (through speakers)
  • 360 Spatial Sound (over headphones)
Connectivity
  • 5G (Sub-6Hz)
  • Bluetooth 5.x
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi
  • NFC
  • GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
SoftwareAndroid 11

Sony Xperia 1 III Forums

The Sony Xperia 1 III is the first smartphone in the world to support 4K 120Hz on an OLED panel, and it is packed to the brim with high-end camera tech as well. The telephoto camera lens has a variable focal length and can switch between 70mm (2.9x) and 105mm (4.4x). All three of the additional cameras have ZEISS T* coatings to reduce reflections. With all that camera tech, there’s even a dedicated camera shutter button too.

The phone offers flagship performance with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Again, it is already available for pre-order in Russia and for purchase in China, though there was no information until now regarding the phone’s U.S. release.

According to the Sony U.S. listing (via GSMArena) pre-orders are currently taken through B&H, Adorama, and focuscamera, though there’s no mention of a shipping date on any of the pages. There’s also still no information regarding a release outside of the U.S. either.

