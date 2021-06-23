Sony’s Xperia 1 III is going up for pre-order in the US soon at a sky-high price
The Sony Xperia 1 III was announced earlier in the year, and Sony promised pre-orders will be available sometime in the “early summer”. Oddly, the phone is already available in China for purchase, and we even got our hands on one for some brief testing. Sony U.S. now lists the phone for purchase, with pre-orders starting on July 1st at a starting price of $1299.99.
Sony Xperia 1 III Specifications
|Specification
|Sony Xperia 1 III
|Build
|Dimensions & Weight
|165mm x 71mm x 8.2mm, 186g
|Display
|SoC
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|Rear Cameras
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Port
|Audio & Vibration
|Connectivity
|Software
|Android 11
The Sony Xperia 1 III is the first smartphone in the world to support 4K 120Hz on an OLED panel, and it is packed to the brim with high-end camera tech as well. The telephoto camera lens has a variable focal length and can switch between 70mm (2.9x) and 105mm (4.4x). All three of the additional cameras have ZEISS T* coatings to reduce reflections. With all that camera tech, there’s even a dedicated camera shutter button too.
The phone offers flagship performance with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Again, it is already available for pre-order in Russia and for purchase in China, though there was no information until now regarding the phone’s U.S. release.
According to the Sony U.S. listing (via GSMArena) pre-orders are currently taken through B&H, Adorama, and focuscamera, though there’s no mention of a shipping date on any of the pages. There’s also still no information regarding a release outside of the U.S. either.