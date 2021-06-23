Sony’s Xperia 1 III is going up for pre-order in the US soon at a sky-high price

The Sony Xperia 1 III was announced earlier in the year, and Sony promised pre-orders will be available sometime in the “early summer”. Oddly, the phone is already available in China for purchase, and we even got our hands on one for some brief testing. Sony U.S. now lists the phone for purchase, with pre-orders starting on July 1st at a starting price of $1299.99.





Sony Xperia 1 III Specifications Specification Sony Xperia 1 III Build Colors: black, gray, purple

Protection: Corning Gorilla Victus (front), Gorilla Glass 6 (back), IP68 rating for water and dust resistance Dimensions & Weight 165mm x 71mm x 8.2mm, 186g Display Main 6.5-inch 4K OLED HDR (3840 x 1644) 120Hz refresh rate 240Hz touch sampling rate 100% DCI-P3 HDR BT.2020 (Rec.2020) D65 White point 21:9 aspect ratio

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU 1x ARM Cortex-X1 @ 2.84GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz GPU: Adreno 660

RAM & Storage 12GB RAM

256GB storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

30W fast wired charging

Wireless charging support Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Cameras Primary : 12MP, f/1.7, 24mm, 1/1.7″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF

: 12MP, f/1.7, 24mm, 1/1.7″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF Secondary : 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 16mm, 1/2.6″, Dual Pixel PDAF

: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 16mm, 1/2.6″, Dual Pixel PDAF Tertiary : 12MP periscope, f/2.3-2.8, 70mm-105mm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF

: 12MP periscope, f/2.3-2.8, 70mm-105mm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF Quaternary : 3D iToF sensor

: 3D iToF sensor Features: ZEISS optics 20fps AF/AE tracking burst with noise reduction 60fps continuous AF/AE calculations Real-time Eye AF AI super resolution zoom Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye Cinema Pro 4K 120fps recording with up to 5x slow motion

Front Camera 8MP Port USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio & Vibration Full range front-firing stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

Hi-Res Audio

360 Reality Audio (through speakers)

360 Spatial Sound (over headphones) Connectivity 5G (Sub-6Hz)

Bluetooth 5.x

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo Software Android 11

Sony Xperia 1 III Forums

The Sony Xperia 1 III is the first smartphone in the world to support 4K 120Hz on an OLED panel, and it is packed to the brim with high-end camera tech as well. The telephoto camera lens has a variable focal length and can switch between 70mm (2.9x) and 105mm (4.4x). All three of the additional cameras have ZEISS T* coatings to reduce reflections. With all that camera tech, there’s even a dedicated camera shutter button too.

The phone offers flagship performance with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Again, it is already available for pre-order in Russia and for purchase in China, though there was no information until now regarding the phone’s U.S. release.

According to the Sony U.S. listing (via GSMArena) pre-orders are currently taken through B&H, Adorama, and focuscamera, though there’s no mention of a shipping date on any of the pages. There’s also still no information regarding a release outside of the U.S. either.

