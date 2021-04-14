Sony’s Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III have 120Hz displays, periscope cameras, and 3.5mm audio jacks
In an online event today, Sony unveiled two new Android smartphones with the launch of the Xperia 1 III (Xperia 1 Mark 3) and Xperia 5 III (Xperia 5 Mark 3). Both phones pack mostly identical hardware but differ in size. The Xperia 1 III leads the charge as a full-fledged flagship while the Xperia 5 III tries to offer the same flagship experience in a compact package. Sony also briefly mentioned the Xperia 10 III, though full specifications for the same have not been revealed.

Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III: Specifications

SpecificationXperia 1 IIIXperia 5 III
Dimensions & Weight
  • 165 x 71 x 8.2mm
  • 186g
  • 157 x 68 x 8.2mm
  • 168g
Display
  • 6.5-inch 4K OLED HDR
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 240Hz touch sampling rate
  • 21:9 aspect ratio
  • Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED HDR
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 21:9 aspect ratio
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 6
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888:
    • 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 660
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888:
    • 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 660
RAM & Storage
  • 12GB RAM
  • 256GB storage
  • MicroSD card support
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500mAh
  • 30W fast wired charging
  • Wireless charging support
  • 4,500mAh
  • 30W fast wired charging
  • Wireless charging support
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint scannerSide-mounted fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Camera setup:
    • Primary: 12MP, f/1.7, 24mm, 1/1.7″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF
    • Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 16mm, 1/2.6″, Dual Pixel PDAF
    • Tertiary: 12MP periscope, f/2.3-2.8, 70mm-105mm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF
    • Quaternary: 3D iToF sensor
  • Features:
    • ZEISS optics
    • 20fps AF/AE tracking burst with noise reduction
    • 60fps continuous AF/AE calculations
    • Real-time Eye AF
    • AI super resolution zoom
    • Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye
    • Cinema Pro 4K 120fps recording with up to 5x slow motion
  • Camera setup:
    • Primary: 12MP, f/1.7, 24mm, 1/1.7″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF
    • Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 16mm, 1/2.6″, Dual Pixel PDAF
    • Tertiary: 12MP periscope, f/2.3-2.8, 70mm-105mm, 1/2.9″, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF
  • Features:
    • ZEISS optics
    • 20fps AF/AE tracking burst with noise reduction
    • 60fps continuous AF/AE calculations
    • Real-time Eye AF
    • AI super resolution zoom
    • Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye
    • Cinema Pro 4K 120fps recording with up to 5x slow motion
Front Camera(s)8MP8MP
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 5G (Sub-6Hz)
  • Bluetooth 5.x
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi
  • NFC
  • GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
  • 5G (Sub-6Hz)
  • Bluetooth 5.x
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi
  • NFC
  • GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
SoftwareAndroid 11 out-of-the-boxAndroid 11 out-of-the-box
Other Features
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Full range front-firing stereo speakers
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Hi-Res Audio
  • 360 Reality Audio (through speakers)
  • 360 Spatial Sound (over headphones)
  • DualShock 4 direct connection
  • Dedicated camera shutter button
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Full range front-firing stereo speakers
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Hi-Res Audio
  • 360 Reality Audio (through speakers)
  • 360 Spatial Sound (over headphones)
  • DualShock 4 direct connection
  • Dedicated camera shutter button

Starting with the Xperia 1 III, the latest Sony flagship is sticking with the same boxy design as its predecessor — for better or for worse. Sony continues to promote the tall 21:9 aspect ratio, a notch-less display, 3.5mm audio jack, and true dual stereo speakers.

Xperia 1 III shown in black, purple and grey colors

Xperia 1 III

The Xperia 1 III sports a 6.5-inch 4K OLED panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Xperia 5 III on the other hand sports a smaller 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB / 12GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB storage.

Xperia 1 III's dedicated shutter key

Moving to the camera side of things, the Xperia 1 III has a 12MP f/1.7 primary sensor with 24mm equivalent focal length and large 1.8-micron pixels. This conventional camera design offers much faster read-out speeds than the current Quad-Bayer sensors, allowing Sony to enable features like 20fps burst shooting, 60fps continuous autofocus and auto-exposure calculations, and Dual-Pixel PDAF. The 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor with a 16mm equivalent focal length is also unchanged. Gone is the old telephotos sensor, which has been replaced by a 12MP periscope sensor with a variable 70mm-105mm equivalent focal length, OIS and PDAF. It’s a shame the phone is still using the same 8MP low-res front shooter. The Xperia 5 III has the exact same camera setup but drops the 3D ToF sensor that’s available on its bigger sibling.

Xperia 5 III shown in a presentation slide

Xperia 5 III

Both phones have upgraded 4,500mAh batteries (up from 4,000mAh) and support 30W fast charging along with wireless charging.

Sony continues to put a big emphasis on the audio experience and as such both the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III come with a 3.5mm audio jack, full-range front-facing stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res Audio support, 360 Reality Audio through speakers, and 360 Spatial Sound.

Other notable highlights of the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III include IP68 dust and water protection, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, NFC, Bluetooth 5.x, 5G support, and dual SIM.

Xperia 10 III

Xperia 10 III displayed in pink, black, blue and white colors

Xperia 10 III

During the launch, Sony also refreshed its mid-range lineup with the new Xperia 10 III. The company didn’t share many details about the phone’s exact specifications but said it will feature a 21:9 OLED HDR display (likely FHD+), a 4,500mAh battery, and an enhanced triple camera setup.

Pricing & Availability

The Sony Xperia 1 III comes in Frosted Black, Frosted Purple. Meanwhile, the Xperia 5 III comes in Black, Pink, and Green colors. Both phones will be available in “early summer”, with the exact availability and pricing info yet to be revealed by the company.  Similarly, the Xperia 10 III will also arrive in “early summer”.

