Sony’s Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III have 120Hz displays, periscope cameras, and 3.5mm audio jacks

In an online event today, Sony unveiled two new Android smartphones with the launch of the Xperia 1 III (Xperia 1 Mark 3) and Xperia 5 III (Xperia 5 Mark 3). Both phones pack mostly identical hardware but differ in size. The Xperia 1 III leads the charge as a full-fledged flagship while the Xperia 5 III tries to offer the same flagship experience in a compact package. Sony also briefly mentioned the Xperia 10 III, though full specifications for the same have not been revealed.

Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III: Specifications

Specification Xperia 1 III Xperia 5 III Dimensions & Weight 165 x 71 x 8.2mm

186g 157 x 68 x 8.2mm

168g Display 6.5-inch 4K OLED HDR

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

21:9 aspect ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED HDR

120Hz refresh rate

21:9 aspect ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 RAM & Storage 12GB RAM

256GB storage

MicroSD card support 8GB RAM

128GB storage Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

30W fast wired charging

Wireless charging support 4,500mAh

30W fast wired charging

Wireless charging support Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Camera setup: Primary : 12MP, f/1.7, 24mm, 1/1.7″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF Secondary : 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 16mm, 1/2.6″, Dual Pixel PDAF Tertiary : 12MP periscope, f/2.3-2.8, 70mm-105mm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF Quaternary : 3D iToF sensor

Features: ZEISS optics 20fps AF/AE tracking burst with noise reduction 60fps continuous AF/AE calculations Real-time Eye AF AI super resolution zoom Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye Cinema Pro 4K 120fps recording with up to 5x slow motion

Camera setup: Primary : 12MP, f/1.7, 24mm, 1/1.7″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF Secondary : 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 16mm, 1/2.6″, Dual Pixel PDAF Tertiary : 12MP periscope, f/2.3-2.8, 70mm-105mm, 1/2.9″, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF

Features: ZEISS optics 20fps AF/AE tracking burst with noise reduction 60fps continuous AF/AE calculations Real-time Eye AF AI super resolution zoom Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye Cinema Pro 4K 120fps recording with up to 5x slow motion

Front Camera(s) 8MP 8MP Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G (Sub-6Hz)

Bluetooth 5.x

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo 5G (Sub-6Hz)

Bluetooth 5.x

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo Software Android 11 out-of-the-box Android 11 out-of-the-box Other Features IP68 water and dust resistance

Full range front-firing stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

Hi-Res Audio

360 Reality Audio (through speakers)

360 Spatial Sound (over headphones)

DualShock 4 direct connection

Dedicated camera shutter button IP68 water and dust resistance

Full range front-firing stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

Hi-Res Audio

360 Reality Audio (through speakers)

360 Spatial Sound (over headphones)

DualShock 4 direct connection

Dedicated camera shutter button

Starting with the Xperia 1 III, the latest Sony flagship is sticking with the same boxy design as its predecessor — for better or for worse. Sony continues to promote the tall 21:9 aspect ratio, a notch-less display, 3.5mm audio jack, and true dual stereo speakers.

The Xperia 1 III sports a 6.5-inch 4K OLED panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Xperia 5 III on the other hand sports a smaller 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB / 12GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB storage.

Moving to the camera side of things, the Xperia 1 III has a 12MP f/1.7 primary sensor with 24mm equivalent focal length and large 1.8-micron pixels. This conventional camera design offers much faster read-out speeds than the current Quad-Bayer sensors, allowing Sony to enable features like 20fps burst shooting, 60fps continuous autofocus and auto-exposure calculations, and Dual-Pixel PDAF. The 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor with a 16mm equivalent focal length is also unchanged. Gone is the old telephotos sensor, which has been replaced by a 12MP periscope sensor with a variable 70mm-105mm equivalent focal length, OIS and PDAF. It’s a shame the phone is still using the same 8MP low-res front shooter. The Xperia 5 III has the exact same camera setup but drops the 3D ToF sensor that’s available on its bigger sibling.

Both phones have upgraded 4,500mAh batteries (up from 4,000mAh) and support 30W fast charging along with wireless charging.

Sony continues to put a big emphasis on the audio experience and as such both the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III come with a 3.5mm audio jack, full-range front-facing stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res Audio support, 360 Reality Audio through speakers, and 360 Spatial Sound.

Other notable highlights of the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III include IP68 dust and water protection, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, NFC, Bluetooth 5.x, 5G support, and dual SIM.

Xperia 10 III

During the launch, Sony also refreshed its mid-range lineup with the new Xperia 10 III. The company didn’t share many details about the phone’s exact specifications but said it will feature a 21:9 OLED HDR display (likely FHD+), a 4,500mAh battery, and an enhanced triple camera setup.

Pricing & Availability

The Sony Xperia 1 III comes in Frosted Black, Frosted Purple. Meanwhile, the Xperia 5 III comes in Black, Pink, and Green colors. Both phones will be available in “early summer”, with the exact availability and pricing info yet to be revealed by the company. Similarly, the Xperia 10 III will also arrive in “early summer”.