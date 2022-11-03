Google rolled out Android 13 for its Pixel devices in August this year. Since then, a few Android OEMs have released stable builds of the latest version of Android for a couple of their devices. OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung has released stable One UI 5 for its flagship Galaxy S22 series, and Realme GT 2 Pro users have received a fresh build of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13. Sony is now joining the fray and has announced the Android 13 update for the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV.

Sony announced the Android 13 update for the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV in recent posts through its social media channels. However, the update is yet to reach users. The company has not shared a release timeline for the update, and we don't have access to a detailed changelog either. We'll keep an eye on Sony's update tracker and let you know as soon as the company updates it with more info about the update.

It's safe to assume that the update will bring most of the new features Google introduced with Android 13. Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV users should receive app notification requests, app language preferences, new media controls, more granular permissions for media file access, additional Material You color options, and more with the update. However, we're not sure if Sony will offer any additional features in the release. We'll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details.

Do you expect to see any additional features in Sony's Android 13 release for the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV? Let us know in the comments section below.