At the end of last week, Sony confirmed the finalization of Android 13's codebase merger for its current flagship duo. True to its word, the company has now started rolling out the stable Android 13 update to the Xperia 1 IV in select markets.

Thanks to Reddit user u/CossackJack for the screenshot!

The sweet treat of Android 13 for the Xperia 1 IV has landed in the form of software version 64.1.A.0.851. At the moment, we don't have the detailed changelog for the device-specific enhancements, but the build should include all the new Android 13 features alongside the October 2022 patches.

Note that the update for the Xperia 1 IV is currently rolling out to the European dual-SIM variant (XQ-CT54) of the device. The initial wave only covers the carrier models, which includes O2, EE, and Altice. At the moment, we don't have info on when the update will roll out to other variants of these devices.

If you have the aforementioned variant of the Xperia 1 IV, you should get the OTA update notification for the stable Android 13 release soon. Once you receive the update, make sure you take a backup of your data and charge your phone to at least 60% before hitting the install button to avoid any issues.

XDA Forums: Sony Xperia 1 IV

In case you don't wish to wait for the OTA notification to pop up on your Xperia 1 IV, you can manually check for the update by heading to the Software update section in the device settings. Power users can also download the full firmware package directly from Sony's servers using the XperiFirm tool by XDA Senior Member IgorEisberg. After decrypting, you can then flash the new software using Flashtool (GUI) or Newflasher (CUI).

Have you already received the Android 13 update on your Xperia 1 IV? Let us know your experience in the comments section below.