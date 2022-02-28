Xperia 1 IV leaked renders reveal Sony is sticking to the same boxy design
February 28, 2022 5:00am Comment

Xperia 1 IV leaked renders reveal Sony is sticking to the same boxy design

Sony’s Xperia 1 series serves as our yearly reminder that the Japanese company still hasn’t given up on making smartphones. Sony only releases a handful of smartphones each year, and it’s the Xperia 1 lineup that gets the most limelight and traction than the company’s other phones. The last model in the lineup, the Xperia 1 III, was launched in April last year. Now fresh leak has given us our first look at the company’s next flagship smartphone: Xperia 1 IV.

Leaked renders of the Sony Xperia 1 IV come courtesy of OnLeaks and GizNext. For the past few generations, Sony has stuck to the same boxy design for the Xperia 1 series, and it looks like things aren’t going to change much this year. As you can see in the images below, the Xperia 1 IV looks almost indistinguishable from the Xperia 1 III, featuring the same vertical camera strip on the back and the notch-less display on the front. However, compared to the Xperia 1 III, the back panel of the Xperia 1 IV has sharper, more pronounced edges, similar to what we have seen on the iPhone 13 and other recent Android flagships.

Sony Xperia 1 IV front and back

The vertical camera setup seems to house three camera modules and what appears to be a 3D ToF sensor. The right frame features a fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button, volume keys, and a dedicated camera shutter key.

The USB Type-C port and the SIM tray are located at the bottom, while the top houses a 3.5mm audio jack. Sony seems to have removed the dedicated Google Assistant button, which was present on the Xperia 1 III.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV reportedly measures 164.7 x 70.8 x 8.3mm (or 9.5mm thick when considering the camera bump). The phone will reportedly pack a 6.5-inch flat display, the same size as the last year’s model. Not much is known about the Xperia 1 IV’s hardware specifications at this point, but we expect to learn more about the phone in the coming weeks.

Source: OnLeaks

Via: GizNext

Tags Leaked Rendersleaksonleakssonysony xperia

About author

Kishan Vyas
Kishan Vyas

A loyal Android user since Android 2.1 Eclair. Direct inquiries to [email protected]

Load Comments