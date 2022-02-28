Xperia 1 IV leaked renders reveal Sony is sticking to the same boxy design

Sony’s Xperia 1 series serves as our yearly reminder that the Japanese company still hasn’t given up on making smartphones. Sony only releases a handful of smartphones each year, and it’s the Xperia 1 lineup that gets the most limelight and traction than the company’s other phones. The last model in the lineup, the Xperia 1 III, was launched in April last year. Now fresh leak has given us our first look at the company’s next flagship smartphone: Xperia 1 IV.

Leaked renders of the Sony Xperia 1 IV come courtesy of OnLeaks and GizNext. For the past few generations, Sony has stuck to the same boxy design for the Xperia 1 series, and it looks like things aren’t going to change much this year. As you can see in the images below, the Xperia 1 IV looks almost indistinguishable from the Xperia 1 III, featuring the same vertical camera strip on the back and the notch-less display on the front. However, compared to the Xperia 1 III, the back panel of the Xperia 1 IV has sharper, more pronounced edges, similar to what we have seen on the iPhone 13 and other recent Android flagships.

The vertical camera setup seems to house three camera modules and what appears to be a 3D ToF sensor. The right frame features a fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button, volume keys, and a dedicated camera shutter key.

The USB Type-C port and the SIM tray are located at the bottom, while the top houses a 3.5mm audio jack. Sony seems to have removed the dedicated Google Assistant button, which was present on the Xperia 1 III.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV reportedly measures 164.7 x 70.8 x 8.3mm (or 9.5mm thick when considering the camera bump). The phone will reportedly pack a 6.5-inch flat display, the same size as the last year’s model. Not much is known about the Xperia 1 IV’s hardware specifications at this point, but we expect to learn more about the phone in the coming weeks.

Source: OnLeaks

Via: GizNext